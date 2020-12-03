Carnival Cancels Some Schedules Through February

Carnival cancels select cruise schedules for next year, including all voyages embarking from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston through February.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report on Thursday said it had canceled select cruise schedules for next year, including all voyages embarking from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston, Texas, through February.

The Miami company also said it was moving its inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral to April 24.

Carnival will take delivery of the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland later this month and eventually sail it to the U.S. after meeting the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carnival also canceled the remaining itineraries scheduled to operate from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston through Feb. 28.

"We apologize to our guests, but we must continue to take a thoughtful, deliberate and measured approach as we map out our return to operations in 2021," said President Christine Duffy in a statement.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is at the forefront of our decisions and operations."

More than 13.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed across the U.S., according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins.

Last month, Carnival extended its suspension of U.S.-originated cruises through January.

Separately, Carnival's Princess Cruises line also said it would extend the suspension of its global operations through March.

On Wednesday, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report extended the suspension of its global operations through February and, in some cases, March.

Industry watchers don't see cruise lines returning to full operations until a vaccine is widely available and customers feel confident enough to book travel again.

Shares of Carnival at last check were up 9.3% to $23.13. Shares of Norwegian were 8.9% higher at $25.49.