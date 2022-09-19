Carnival Brings Back a Family Fan Favorite Fleetwide

The cruise line has battled staffing shortages which have led to some favored events and experiences being canceled, but a beloved one will return soon.

The covid pandemic forced cruise lines to release most of their crew aside from whatever staff was needed to keep ships operational. As the July 2021 return to service approached, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and every other cruise line had to staff back up.

That was a challenging process as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention required that all crew members get tested, vaccinated, and quarantined once they boarded ships. Add in that global travel was a mess, with rules varying from country to country, and it was a massive challenge faced by the entire cruise industry to onboard enough staff to operate.

Covid also required that the cruise lines have much stricter rules for the crew than they did pre-pandemic. For months, crew members were not allowed off their ships in port and their movement even on their ships was restricted. Crew bars were closed, parties were canceled and what has always been a difficult job got a lot harder.

That, plus challenges with getting visas for workers led to crew shortages and some tough choices for the cruise lines. Carnival was not immune to that and had to drop some beloved activities, close its Italian added-fee restaurant, and not hold certain events because it simply did not have enough workers to offer everything it offered before the pandemic.

Carnival Cruise Line Has Brought Most Things Back

Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and the rest of the cruise industry have gotten back to closer to normal staffing partially because the CDC has dropped its covid-related oversight of the industry. That has allowed life onboard to return to closer to pre-pandemic normal for crew members, which has made signing on for a contract a more attractive proposition.

In addition, the U.S. State Department has been working with the cruise lines to make the visa process faster. This has allowed Carnival to bring back nearly every event, party, and service it had canceled due to staffing problems.

The cruise line has brought back its afternoon tea service and reopened its Cucina Del Capitano Italian restaurant. It has also restored its upscale Chef’s Table dining experience.

Now, the cruise line has a set date for when one of its most beloved family experiences will return to its cruise ships.

Carnival Brings Back Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast

Before the pandemic, Carnival offered a special breakfast once a cruise featuring characters from Dr. Seuss's "Green Eggs and Ham," including the Cat in the Hat. This added fee experience featured a Seuss-themed menu (yes, it offers green eggs and ham) with the price being a modest $10 per adult and $8 per child.

The breakfast has not been offered since the cruise line stopped sailing due to the covid pandemic, but it's being brought back fleetwide Oct. 1.

"Guests are encouraged to pack their imagination, as well as their appetites, as the whole family embarks on a breakfast that’s part meal and part journey into the deliciously whimsical world of Dr. Seuss," the cruise line shared in a press release. "Bringing Dr. Seuss’ famed children’s books to life, the breakfast features special appearances and meet and greet photo opportunities with favorite Dr. Seuss characters, helping create unforgettable memories no matter the age."

The breakfast is part of a broader partnership between Carnival and the famed author's estate. That program will be coming back as well (albeit a bit later).

"In addition to the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast, the Seuss at Sea fleetwide program features fun youth, family, dining, and entertainment activities inspired by the amazing world and words of Dr. Seuss, such as the Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time (beginning Nov. 1), Dr. Seuss Bookville, a family reading venue on select ships, character interactions, Dr. Seuss toys and games, and popular movies shown on board," Carnival shared.