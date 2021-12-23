CarMax Stock Gets Support from Analysts After Earnings Beat

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Tis the Season for Stock Sales? Elon Musk Says He Has Delivered on His Promise
Analysts came out to support CarMax  (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report Thursday one day after the vehicle-buying website posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Shares of the Richmond, Va. were up nearly 1% to $128.99 at last check.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh boosted his price target on CarMax to $157 from $156, while keeping an outperform rating on the shares, the Fly reported.

The analyst cited the company's "impressive" results which beat expectations across all metics.

Despite the earnings beat, CarMax closed down 6.7% on Wednesday and Shemesh said this was likely driven by uncertainty around the timing of new car production. 

Shemesh also raised his 2022 full year estimate by 24 cents to $7.39 and his 2023 view by 3 cents to $7.30.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated his overweight rating and $165 price target following the company's earnings report.

Jonas said that if he "had to boil down the story" of the report to one thought, it would be that the company's efforts to architect an omni channel strategy are starting to bear fruit. 

Jonas, said he sees the company's online strategy helping CarMax move from defense to offense.

He contended in his post-earnings recap note to investors that "concerns over the terminal value of the company are being addressed before our eyes."

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham, however, was not as enthusiastic.

The analyst cut his price target to $140 from $160 while keeping a neutral rating on the shares.

He noted that CarMax's results met expectations on retail unit comps, beat on retail GPU, beat on wholesale and only slightly beat on the bottom line due to pressure in CarMax Auto Finance.

That said, Basham sees market forces likely slowing the business materially in 2022, with signs that comps are already slowing based on his data and affordability pressures rising for lower credit quality consumers.

