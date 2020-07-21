Carlyle Co-CEO Youngkin Retires; Fellow Co-CEO Lee Takes Over

In the first quarter, Carlyle suffered its biggest loss as a public company: $709 million, swinging from a $446.3 million profit a year earlier.

Private equity titan The Carlyle Group (CG) - Get Report announced Tuesday that Glenn Youngkin has decided to step down as co-CEO and that Kewsong Lee, who also serves as co-CEO, will now run the firm on his own.

Glenn, who has worked at Carlyle for 25 years, will help with the transition and retire Sept. 30.

Carlyle shares were up 1.7%to $29.55 on Tuesday morning and the stock has dropped 9% year to date.

Lee has been co-CEO since 2018. Before that, he served as deputy chief investment officer for the firm’s corporate private equity group and head of global credit. He joined Carlyle in 2013 from Warburg Pincus.

“Most of the firm’s prominent initiatives of recent years, including growing its credit and insurance businesses, already were under Lee’s purview,” according to Bloomberg.

Youngkin, 53, said in a statement that he will now work full-time on “community and public service efforts that I believe can make a meaningful impact.”

He started a non-profit with his wife Suzanne in June that focuses on retraining unemployed Virginians and helping them regain employment, according to Bloomberg.

In the first quarter, Carlyle suffered its biggest loss as a public company: $709 million, swinging from a $446.3 million profit a year earlier. Net investment losses widened to $113.1 million from $14.2 million.

Carlyle endured an investment loss of $1.19 billion in the latest quarter, compared to a gain of $650.9 million a year earlier. That pushed revenue to negative $745.7 million from positive $1.09 billion a year ago.

The company is set to report second-quarter earnings July 30.