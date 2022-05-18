This Fast Food Collab is Heaven For Prehistoric Appetites

If your idea of the ideal fast-food burger is meat stacked on top of meat and topped with an extra helping of meat, you wouldn't be the only one.

In fact, the only thing burger fans love more than a double cheeseburger is a triple or even quadruple cheeseburger, caloric recommendations and potential high cholesterol be damned.

Knowing this, many fast-food chains have their own take on it for those that have prepared their stomachs to scale meat mountain.

At McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, it's the Double Quarter Pounder. At Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King, it's the Triple Whopper with Cheese, which contains enough calories and fat to constitute an entire day of eating for some.

While CKE Inc. (CKE) -owned Carl's Jr. and Hardee's offer several beef-heavy burgers that are in line with the aforementioned meat stacks, the chains are now offering a new limited promotion in tandem with the upcoming release of "Jurassic World Dominion," which comes out June 10.

Naturally Carl's Jr. and Hardee's were inspired by the theme of dinosaurs here, which explains a lot about why the special menu for this promotion contains foods that only prehistoric beasts could comfortably stomach.

What's Offered in This Carl's Jr. Promotion?

So let's start with breakfast first. Unlike a dinosaur, which would likely have to kill a smaller predator for its morning meal, your options here are the Primal Biscuit or Burrito, which you can acquire with far less bloodshed.

The Primal Biscuit is loaded with pepper-crusted prime rib, smoked cheddar, a fried egg, and Amber barbeque sauce (and yes, that's a nod to the amber from the films), while the Primal Burrito contains scrambled eggs and cheddar, more of the prime rib, and fried hash browns.

Both breakfast items can be ordered from Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations, although weirdly, the cost varies ($4.49 for the biscuit at Carl's Jr., for instance, but $4.29 at Hardee's).

There's a Primal Angus Thickburger as well, which lives up to its name as it looks like the folks at these chains simply decided to pile every ingredient available to them onto a sandwich with the exception of fries. It's a beef patty topped with prime rib, smoked cheddar, onion rings, and the Amber BBQ sauce.

With all these indulgent offerings, a more health conscious Jurassic Park fan may feel there's nothing for them to enjoy, but that's what the Beyond Wraptor Burger is for. It wraps a Beyond Burger patty in lettuce so you can avoid those pesky carbs, tosses in some fried zucchini for good measure, and best of all it's only 600 calories compared to the 970 of the Primal Angus Thickburger.

Not content to stop at just menu items, CKE also has announced it will host a "Dino Takeover" at two of its locations and decorate them accordingly, Nation's Restaurant News reports. The Carl's Jr. in Glendale, Calif., will also host a T-Rex, which luckily won't be able to swipe away your food since its arms are too short to do so.