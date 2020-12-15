TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cardtronics Accepts Apollo Acquisition Offer

Cardtronics will be taken private once the deal goes through in the first half of 2021.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

ATM company Cardtronics  (CATM) - Get Report announced Tuesday it had agreed to be purchased by Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Report and Hudson Executive Capital for $2.3 billion, or $35 per share. 

The per share purchase price represents a 60% premium to Cardtronics' volume-weighted average share price over the 30 days prior to Dec. 8, when news of a potential deal first leaked. 

Cardtronic shares were inactive but listed as down 1.74% to $35.05 in pre-market trading on Tuesday, while Apollo Global Management shares were inactive but listed as down 0.90% to $47.40. 

“This announcement represents an exciting milestone for Cardtronics and is a testament to the strength and value of our company and the talented team we have in place,” said Ed West, CEO of Cardtronics, in a statement.

The purchase is expected to close in the first half of 2021, at which time Cardtronics will become a privately-held company with common shares no longer listed on any public market. 

Goldman Sachs is serving as financial advisor to Cardtronics while RBC Capital, Barclays and Mizuho are acting as financial advisors to Apollo and Hudson Executive. 

Cardtronics is a leading financial self-service provider, enabling cash transactions at 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Last month, Cardtronics and GetGo, a convenience store chain owned by food retailer and distributor Giant Eagle Inc., said that they will be partnering to position First National Bank (FNB) branding on 49 Cardtronics-owned Allpoint ATMs located in GetGo stores across Northeast Ohio.

In late October, Cardtronics reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $279.4 million, topping analyst estimates of 30 cents per share on revenue of $273.81 million. 

Trump Administration's Possible Cannabis Crackdown Could Backfire With Businesses, Voters
CANNABIS

Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for 2021

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher As Markets Remain Focused on Vaccine Rollout, Stimulus Talks

Moderna
INVESTING

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Meets FDA Emergency Use Requirements

Pinterest Soars as It Reports Blowout Quarter -- What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Pinterest Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit for $22.5 Million

McDonald's has suspended dine-in services after 6pm at all its branches across Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: Edmond So
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy McDonald's Shares

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Shares Gain on Report of iPhone Manufacturing Increase

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: Amazon Is Number 4

Eli Lilly Lead
INVESTING

Eli Lilly, Prevail Therapeutics, Boeing - Tuesday's Premarket Movers