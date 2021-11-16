Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Publish date:

Cardinal Health to Test Drone Delivery of Medicines to Pharmacies

Cardinal Health, a major health-care-products distributor, hopes to counter delays and rising shipping costs by using drones.
Author:

Healthcare services and products major Cardinal Health  (CAH) - Get Cardinal Health, Inc. Report partnered with drone operator Zipline International to test the delivery of medicines to U.S. pharmacies, a media report says.

The pilot program is pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The project -- carrying medications, inhalers and other items weighing as much as four pounds (less than two kilograms) from a Zipline distribution center -- will start next year outside Charlotte, N.C., The Journal reported.

Josh Dolan, senior vice president at Cardinal Health, told the Journal that, "drone delivery would allow the company to bypass road obstacles such as natural disasters and help replenish high-turnover items."

TheStreet Recommends

Cardinal Health will likely expand the drone-delivery program to more products and regions, the Journal report added.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Dublin, Ohio, have wavered on Tuesday. At last check they edged 0.4% lower to $50.29.

Through the program the company also hopes to counter delays in inventory turnover and rises in shipping costs.

Zipline, South San Francisco, is an automated logistics company that designs, produces and operates drones to deliver medical products. The company's' drones delivered doses of Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report Covid vaccine in Ghana last week.

Zipline has said it would deliver merchandise for retail giant Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report in northwest Arkansas and deliver prescriptions and medical supplies for hospital system Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

Palo Alto Networks Lead
INVESTING

Palo Alto Networks Is A 'Best-in-Class' Tech Play, Credit Suisse Says

Exxon Mobil Looking For Access to Brazil's Water Resources
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Launches Sale of Texas Oil and Gas Assets

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Moderna: Europe to Donate 70M Vaccine Doses to Lower-Income Nations

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Stumbles 6% as Volatile Trading Pattern Continues

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Rated Outperform by Credit Suisse on Cloud Sales Growth

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
MARKETS

Peloton Stock Leaps After Pricing $1 Billion Share Sale at $46

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Home Depot Drives Dow Gains; Stocks Rise After Impressive October Retail Sales

Lucid Air sedan Lead
EARNINGS

Lucid Jolts Higher on Motortrend 'Car of the Year' Mantle and Outlook