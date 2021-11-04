Capri Holdings Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrades

Analysts got behind Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Capri Holdings Limited Report Thursday after the owner of the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands beat Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of the London apparel company at last check were 5% higher at $67.39.

Capri Holdings reported net income of $200 million, or $1.30 a share, up from $122 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings came to $1.53 a share, beating the FactSet consensus of 95 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $1.3 billion, up 17% from a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.27 billion.

Capri Holdings also raised its fiscal 2022 guidance to roughly $5.30 from $4.50 and boosted its revenue outlook to $5.4 billion from $5.3 billion. The company also approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase program.

Chairman and Chief Executive John Idol said in a statement that the success of company's initiatives "is currently offsetting the Covid-19 related industry headwinds including supply-chain delays and increased transportation costs."

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Capri Holdings to overweight from neutral with a price target of $77, up from $62, according to the Fly.

The analyst said that he saw a favorable risk/reward balance at current share levels given MK's "stability" and growth at Versace.

Further, the accessories sector faces a "healthy" backdrop of mid-to-high-single-digit percent annual growth in a $70 billion global total addressable market with "margin accretive e-commerce penetration for the sector doubling relative to pre-pandemic."

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised her price target on Capri Holdings to $85 from $75 while affirming an overweight rating on the shares.

The company reported an "all-around beat" driven by all three brands, she said. This shows that strong consumer demand continues to outweigh supply-chain disruption, Yih said in a research note.

In addition, analysts at Credit Suisse raised their price target on Capri Holdings to $70 from $63, while Baird analysts lifted their price target to $80 from $75.