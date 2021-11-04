Skip to main content
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
Capri Holdings Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrades

Analysts raise their price targets after the parent of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo beats Wall Street's earnings expectations.
Analysts got behind Capri Holdings  (CPRI) - Get Capri Holdings Limited Report Thursday after the owner of the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands beat Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook. 

Shares of the London apparel company at last check were 5% higher at $67.39.

Capri Holdings reported net income of $200 million, or $1.30 a share, up from $122 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings came to $1.53 a share, beating the FactSet consensus of 95 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $1.3 billion, up 17% from a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.27 billion. 

Capri Holdings also raised its fiscal 2022 guidance to roughly $5.30 from $4.50 and boosted its revenue outlook to $5.4 billion from $5.3 billion. The company also approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase program.

Chairman and Chief Executive John Idol said in a statement that the success of company's initiatives "is currently offsetting the Covid-19 related industry headwinds including supply-chain delays and increased transportation costs."

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Capri Holdings to overweight from neutral with a price target of $77, up from $62, according to the Fly.

The analyst said that he saw a favorable risk/reward balance at current share levels given MK's "stability" and growth at Versace. 

Further, the accessories sector faces a "healthy" backdrop of mid-to-high-single-digit percent annual growth in a $70 billion global total addressable market with "margin accretive e-commerce penetration for the sector doubling relative to pre-pandemic." 

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised her price target on Capri Holdings to $85 from $75 while affirming an overweight rating on the shares. 

The company reported an "all-around beat" driven by all three brands, she said. This shows that strong consumer demand continues to outweigh supply-chain disruption, Yih said in a research note.

In addition, analysts at Credit Suisse raised their price target on Capri Holdings to $70 from $63, while Baird analysts lifted their price target to $80 from $75.

