Canopy Growth: How the Cannabis Company Got Its Start

Canopy Growth: How the Canadian Cannabis Company Got Its Start
Canadian Cannabis Grower, Canopy Growth Corporation ( (CGC) - Get Report), has challenged today's perceptions about cannabis. Here's a brief look at its history.
- 2013. Canopy Growth, formerly Tweed Marijuana Inc, was founded by Bruce Linton and Chuck Rifici.
- 2014. it received its license to sell medical marijuana in Canada. In April 2014, Tweed became the first cannabis producer to be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. By December, the five-person company was one of the first in line to sell licensed cannabis in Canada.
- 2015. The company was renamed Canopy Growth in 2015 with two established brands: Tweed and Bedrocan Canada.
- 2016. Canopy unveiled a line of cannabis products with rapper Snoop Dogg, October 2016.
- 2017. In January 2017, Canopy Growth purchased a former Hershey chocolate factory, nearly tripling Canopy’s production and processing potential.
- 2018. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 24, 2018, though it now trades on the Nasdaq. In August 2018, Canopy formed a $5-billion partnership with Constellation Brands, an alcohol-based company that now owns 38% of the company. Marijuana became legal in Canada for recreational use on October 17, 2018,
- 2019. Bruce Linton was ousted from all of his roles with Canopy Growth in July 2019.
- 2020. In December 2020, the company announced that it will close some sites in Canada, affecting 220 employees.