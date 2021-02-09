TheStreet
Canopy Growth, Glu Mobile, Coty, Twitter - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Canopy Growth, Glu Mobile, Coty, MicroStrategy and Twitter.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were lower Tuesday as Wall Street paused after the S&P 500's sixth straight day of gains.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Canopy Growth CGC | Up 0.75%

Shares of Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report rose in premarket trading Tuesday after the Canadian cannabis producer posted fiscal third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations but a wider-than-expected loss.

“We delivered another quarter of record net revenue, with growth across all our businesses, led by improved commercial and supply chain execution,” CEO David Klein said, adding that the company continues to accelerate its U.S. growth strategy “… with the momentum building behind the promising cannabis reform in the U.S.”

2. Coty COTY | Down 4.4%

Shares of Coty  (COTY) - Get Report dropped after the seller of Burberry and Gucci fragrances and Cover Girl makeup posted weaker-than-expected fiscal second-quarter sales.

3. Glu Mobile GLUU | Up 33.7%

Shares of Glu Mobile  (GLUU) - Get Report were rising early Tuesday a day after Electronic Arts said it was buying the gaming company for $12.50 a share cash, or $2.4 billion, in a deal to boost its mobile-games business.

4. MicroStrategy MSTR | Up 7.6%

Shares of MicroStrategy  (MSTR) - Get Report rose more than 9% in premarket trading after Tesla's $1.5 billion purchase of bitcoin moved the cryptocurrency into record-high territory.

MicroStrategy's decision to begin buying vast amounts of bitcoin in late 2020 has paid off incredibly well for the company.

5. Twitter TWTR | Up 0.77%

Shares of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report were rising ahead of its earnings report scheduled for after the closing bell Tuesday. 

Investors will closely watch the microblogging site's monetization strategy and user growth numbers. 

Twitter is expected to report net income of $235.9 million, or 29 cents a share, on sales of $1.2 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.

