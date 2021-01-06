Canopy Growth, Pot Stocks Up on Hopes for Federal Decriminalization

Cannabis stocks are higher as investors hope that if Democrats win control of the Senate, the federal government will ultimately decriminalize use.

Democrat Raphael Warnock's victory over Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia Senate runoff, which brought the Democrats closer to a majority in the U.S. Senate, raised hopes of cannabis reform.

Warnock's Democratic colleague, Jon Ossoff, at last check held a narrow lead over the GOP's David Perdue.

Shares of Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report jumped 11% to $30.10, while Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report soared 15% to $10.92 and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report was up 16% to $11.24.

President-elect Joe Biden stated during the campaign that his administration would pursue cannabis decriminalization and seek expungements for people with cannabis-related convictions. Democrats more broadly are also expected to support reforming cannabis laws.

A report last year by the American Bar Association said that marijuana-related businesses are in "a state of legal limbo" regarding banking regulations.

Many marijuana-related companies have difficulty finding banks willing to offer financial services to them, the ABA said.

That's because while the majority of U.S. states have legalized pot for either medical or so-called adult recreational use, federal law describes marijuana as a controlled substance.

Democratic control of Senate committees will make federal cannabis-reform proposals – including, but not limited to the Safe Banking Act, the States Act and the More Act – more likely to get out of committee and on to the Senate floor.

There, such legislation may pass in the same way that it has in the House of Representatives, according to an article by the Bradley law firm.

Meanwhile, New York lawmakers representing nearly a third of the State Senate on Tuesday prefiled a bill to legalize marijuana.