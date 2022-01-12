Skip to main content
Hemp Compounds Show Promise in Blocking Covid

Hemp Compounds Show Promise in Blocking Covid

The compounds from hemp demonstrated the possibility of preventing infections from the coronavirus.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IM Cannabis

The compounds from hemp demonstrated the possibility of preventing infections from the coronavirus.

The compounds that are found in hemp were shown to have the potential to block the coronavirus from penetrating human cells that are healthy, according to a study conducted by the Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center that was published in the Journal of Nature Products.

A screening from a laboratory study found that cannabigerolic acid or CBGA and cannabidiolic acid or CBDA, two compounds that are in hemp, could fight back against Covid-19, the Oregon State University researchers said.

The researchers said the study showed that the two compounds will bind to the spike proteins found on the coronavirus and blocked a step the pathogen will use to infect the cells. 

The effect of the two compounds were tested against the alpha and beta variants of the coronavirus in the laboratory, according to the researchers. 

The laboratory study did not compare the infection rates of people who used hemp compared to those who do not and did not give anyone hemp supplements. Hemp is used as an additive to food, dietary supplements and several face and body lotions.   

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center in a statement. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2."

