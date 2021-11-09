Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Bitcoin, Apple, AMC: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Publish date:

Don't Get Too Excited About Cannabis Soaring: Analysts

Cowen Analyst Jaret Seiber does not see the bill "materially changing prospects for Congress to legalize cannabis."
Author:

While a leaked Republican-led bill to legalize marijuana has sent cannabis stocks aflutter over the weekend, both analysts and dropping shares warn that the excitement may be premature.

On Friday, online magazine Marijuana Moment broke the news that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is leading a bill to deschedule and tax marijuana. 

Even though the bill is in draft format and will not be filed until the end of the month, the stock market reacted strongly — Cannabis ETF (THCX) rose 7.9% to $12.83 while Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Chicago, Ill., finished up 5.6% at $22.25. 

But analysts, including Cowen & Co. Analyst Jaret Seiberg, were not immediately sold on the idea of astronomical growth. In a company report viewed by Bloomberg, Seiberg wrote that he does not see the bill "materially changing prospects for Congress to legalize cannabis" as the chances of it being passed by a majority of Republicans are low.

Stifel analyst Andrew Carter also told Bloomberg that the draft bill has "limited near-term prospects" as present legislation about how federally-regulated banks engage with marijuana companies is more likely to be passed.

By Tuesday, the skyrocketing stocks seen during the weekend and on Monday tempered out. THCX stock is down 2.72% to $12.59 while GTBIF is up only 2.67% to $22.52. Canadian company, Hexo Corporation (HEXO), based in Gatineau, Quebec went from being up 13% at $1.57 on Monday to falling 1.91% by Tuesday afternoon.

"Given the context, we see room for Democrats to compromise (as long as a final bill is part of the social equity provisions they have called for) and pass [marijuana] reform this Congressional term, as they have promised," Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Pablo Zuanic told Bloomberg.

 

