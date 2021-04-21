TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Canopy Growth Wavers on Deal to Distribute CBD Beverages in U.S.

Canopy Growth signed a deal under which Southern Glazer's will distribute the cannabis company's CBD-infused beverages in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report were wavering Tuesday after the Canadian cannabis company unveiled a deal under which Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will distribute its cannabidiol-infused beverages in the U.S. 

The deal follows the recent launch of Quatreau, Canopy's first line of CBD-infused sparkling-water beverages in the U.S. market. 

Canopy "will leverage Southern Glazer’s established distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the U.S. market,” said Julious Grant, Canopy's chief commercial officer. 

Canopy Growth shares at last check were off 0.7% at $25.39.  

Closely held Southern Glazer's, Miami, will distribute Canopy Growth's CBD beverages, starting with Quatreau, across seven states with plans for additional states in coming months. 

"Innovation in the beverage industry like we are seeing from Canopy Growth brings new energy to the marketplace and increases the level of consumer interest in all our products,” added John Wittig, chief commercial officer at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. 

Quatreau will be the first CBD-infused beverage in the Southern Glazer’s portfolio.

Canopy Growth, Smith Falls, Ontario, has unveiled a couple of acquisitions this month, completing its acquisition of Ace Valley and agreeing to buy Supreme Cannabis for C$435 million

Via the Supreme deal, the companies said, Canopy acquires a top premium brand, 7Acres.

“Brand growth is anticipated with distribution supported by Canopy's robust sales and distribution network as well as superior consumer insights and research-and-development capabilities,” they said.

The deal is expected to close in June, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances, court approval, and a vote of Supreme Cannabis holders.

Cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant, a relative of the marijuana plant. It does not produce the high that marijuana does. 

Welbilt and John Bean Technologies: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Welbilt Stock Cooks After Pact to Be Bought by Middleby for $2.9B

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

CP Says $30 Bln CN Bid For Kansas City Southern Would Stifle Competition

Roku Begins IPO Process
INVESTING

Roku Falls on ARK Investment Retreat and Netflix's Slide

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Action Wednesday: Cramer on Netflix, Apple

12. Netflix flies high as Old Media scrambles to respond
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Netflix, Norwegian Cruise Line, Roku

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower as COVID Tames Recovery Bets; Netflix Slumps

Financial Adviser Offerings Expand, Pure Stockbrokers No More
Financial Advisor Center

Qualified Retirement Plans for Business Clients

Ask Cramer: Cannabis ETF vs. Individual Stock: Which to Buy?
INVESTING

How to Choose the Right Cannabis ETF