Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Is Sundial Growers a Pump and Dump?

See how cannabis stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers and more performed in the market this past week.

The cannabis sector remained volatile this past week after positive earnings and prospects fail to offset the haze clouding the industry’s longer-term outlook.

TheStreet's ETFFocus discussed how hot marijuana stocks have been to start the year and pointed out the performance of four cannabis ETFs in 2021.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 12.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. | Increased +3.30%

Trulieve opened its 79th dispensary in Jacksonville, Fla. this past week and is one of James "RevShark" DePorre's favorite cannabis stocks in the sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Trulieve Cannabis.

Village Farms | Increased +7.42%

Village Farms (VFF) - Get Report is one of the top choices of our Real Money experts as retail investors continued to throw money at the Canadian names listed.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Village Farms as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

Cresco Labs | Increased +8.25%

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) CIO talked about how important it was that Akerna Corp., the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource platform, announced it has reached SAP Certification.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Cresco Labs.

Green Thumb Industries | Increased +9.79%

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) announced its initial public offering in the U.S. to raise $100,000,000.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Green Thumb Industries.

Curaleaf Holdings | Increased +6.24%

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) continues to expand its footprint in Florida after it opened its 34th dispensary in the state.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Curaleaf Holdings.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Decreased -2.50%

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report CEO sat down with TheStreet after it reported its quarterly financials on Thursday. Aurora reported a loss but narrowed on stronger improved sales.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Increased +36.86%

Pot stocks have been volatile over the past week. Aphria's (APHA) - Get Report volatility is clear, with shares eclipsing $31 on Wednesday and breaking below $20 on Thursday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +12.75%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report and Aphria have been two of the leaders in the recent cannabis stock rally. TheStreet took a look at the charts to see if it can continue.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Canopy Growth Corp | Decreased -6.10%

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report posted a revenue beat during its quarterly financials and continues to be a favorite of Jim Cramer in the cannabis sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Decreased -0.03%

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - Get Report is up over 46% since it was purchased by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Sundial Growers | Increased +84.07%

Cramer believes the recent action in Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Report warrants concern and believes it's a pump and dump stock.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sundial Growers as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

Cronos Group | Increased +2.16%

Cronos Group (CRON) - Get Report was rising after GW Pharma was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cronos Group as a Hold with a rating score of C.

