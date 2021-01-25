Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Tilray Has Options

See how cannabis stocks such as Tilray, Cara Therapeutics, Aurora Cannabis and more performed in the market this past week.

Investors continue to be high on the cannabis sector as the Biden administration began their first week in control of the U.S. government. Investors will now have to determine which stocks are the picks for the U.S. market.

If you're looking for the best stocks to invest in in the cannabis sector, TheStreet's Debra Borchardt recently shared her top stock picks in the cannabis sector for 2021.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Jan 22.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Decreased -13.37%

Reports came out that Jefferies analysts don't think the capital that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report raised is enough if it wants to be serious about expanding its foothold in the U.S. for the cannabis sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Increased +4.03%

Cantor raised its price target for Aphria (APHA) - Get Report to reflect its merger with Tilray. Aphria kept rising in the past week while other cannabis stocks saw a pullback after the recent rise in several cannabis stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Decreased -10.66%

There are new options available to buy for Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report with an expiration set for March 5th.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Canopy Growth Corp | Increased +0.48%

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report launched a.CBD Beverage Line called Quatreau and investors have to determine if established brands like Canopy are the type of companies investors should be investing in or if they should be looking at newcomers as marijuana legalization becomes more of a reality.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Increased +2.81%

GW Pharma (GWPH) - Get Report is continuing clinical trials of Sativex, an oral spray with cannabis extracts that could potentially be an add-on therapy for people with multiple sclerosis, according to Multiple Sclerosis News Today.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Cara Therapeutics | Increased +6.09%

Cara Therapeutics is one of the top players in the cannabis sector according to the “Marijuana Market Report” recently published by Worldwide Market Reports.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cara Therapeutics as a Sell with a rating score of D.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.