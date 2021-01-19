Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Tilray and Aphria Surge Higher

See how cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Tilray and Aphria performed in the market this week.

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President on Wednesday and investors are looking for investment opportunities to prepare for the Biden Presidency. Cannabis is one of the sectors that could benefit from Biden's policy platform.

Could that platform include federally decriminalizing cannabis and legalizing it for recreational use as states like Colorado, Massachusetts and California have done already?

If you're looking for the best stocks to invest in in the cannabis sector, TheStreet's Debra Borchardt recently shared her top stock picks in the cannabis sector for 2021.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Jan 8.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Increased +13.41% | Price $11.84

Marijuana Business Daily is reporting more layoffs at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report following the Great North Deal.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Increased +45.09% | Price $12.42

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report and Tilray both surged higher this past week and Aphria just received a price target upgrade by Stifel.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +55.31% | Price $19.15

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report surged this past week as it benefits from the merger deal with Aphria.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Canopy Growth Corp | Increased +6.45% | Price $33.50

Canopy Growth filed an early warning report this past week in connection with the acquisition of an option to purchase 1,072,450 common shares of TerrAscend Corp.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Increased +5.87% | Price $135.73

GW Pharma GWPH says it expects sales to reach $526 million according to Hemp Industry Daily.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Cronos Group CRON | Increased +11.33% | Price $10.91

Cronos Group CRON was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold" on Monday according to Market Beat.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cronos Group as a Hold with a rating score of C.

