Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Organigram, Tilray Surge Higher

See how cannabis stocks such as Village Farms, Organigram Holdings, Sundial Growers, Canopy Growth and more performed in the market this past week.

The cannabis sector was roaring higher this past week as several cannabis stocks surged as the Dow and S&P 500 close Friday are record highs.

Jim Cramer penned a letter Sunday evening to his critics on Twitter and Reddit and had one message to them: "Go ahead, bet against me."

For more in-depth coverage of the cannabis sector including buy and sell recommendations and investment strategies, subscribe to read Real Money.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Mar. 12.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. | Increased +8.99%

Cantor analyst launched coverage of 10 U.S. cannabis stocks back in mid-February including Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Get Report after a selloff in the industry.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Trulieve Cannabis.

Village Farms | Increased +22.83%

James "RevShark" DePorre included Village Farms (VFF) - Get Report as one of the 20 stocks he was trading this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Village Farms as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Cresco Labs | Increased +2.52%

Ladenburg analyst initiated coverage of Cresco Labs (CRLBF) with a Buy rating back in late February.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Cresco Labs.

Green Thumb Industries | Increased +6.78%

Ladenburg analyst initiated coverage of Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) with a Buy rating and $13 price target back in late February.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Green Thumb Industries.

Curaleaf Holdings | Increased +7.73%

Siena College put together a report on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings CURLF that showed 72% of New York state voters believe cannabis is safe and, in many cases, can be helpful in promoting wellness.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Curaleaf Holdings.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Increased +10.10%

Stifel still sees pressure on the Canadian cannabis industry including Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report which Stifel has a sell rating for ACB. Aurora Cannabis CEO sat down with TheStreet after its latest report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Increased +27.31%

Aphria's $4 billion merger with Tilray was announced on Dec. 16. Aphria (APHA) - Get Report stock is up over 140% since the deal was announced.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +27.46%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report received approval to expand and commercialize its medical cannabis products in New Zealand.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Canopy Growth Corp | Increased +9.72%

Cramer sees a crowded cannabis sector but believes Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report stands out to him among the rest. Bruce Kamich looked at the charts of Canopy Growth to review the charts and indicators.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Sundial Growers | Increased +25.11%

Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Report took financial Twitter and WallStreetBets by storm in 2021 as a popular cannabis pick due to its availability on Robinhood. The cannabis company came back down to reality after filing a shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue up to $1 billion of securities over time

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sundial Growers as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

Organigram Holdings | Increased +65.67%

Organigram Holding (OGI) - Get Report surged this past Thursday after receiving a $175.7 million investment from a unit of British American Tobacco (BTI) - Get Report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Organigram Holdings.

Hexo Corporation | Increased +16.67%

Hexo Corporation (HEXO) - Get Report confirmed a deal in February to acquire Zenabis. Hexo is down 17% since the deal was announced.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Hexo Corporation as a Sell with a rating score of D.

GrowGeneration | Increased +21.16%

In February, TheStreet looked at the charts of GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report to see when to buy the cannabis stock as it surged higher.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Grow Generation as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Cronos Group | Increased +9.07%

Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) - Get Report dropped after it swung to a fiscal-first-quarter loss on a more than doubling of revenue. The revenue growth was due to increased sales in the Canadian market and Israel.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cronos Group as a Hold with a rating score of C.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.