Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Stocks to Buy in the Sector

See how cannabis stocks such as Cresco Labs, Village Farms, Trulieve Cannabis, Curaleaf, Tilray and more performed in the market this past week.

The cannabis sector was rising this past week after news that Jazz Pharmaceuticals was purchasing GW Pharmaceuticals for its treatments including cannabinoid-therapeutics.

If you're looking for the best stocks to invest in in the cannabis sector, TheStreet's Debra Borchardt recently shared her top stock picks in the cannabis sector for 2021.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 5.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. | Increased +15.92

Real Money writer James "RevShark" DePorre explained why people should forget the low-priced Sundial Growers, which has recently become a favorite of investors on social media. Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Get Report is a cannabis stock which investors should consider buying because it has much higher odds of long-term success.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Trulieve.

Village Farms | Increased +27.66%

Village Farms (VFF) - Get Report is a top stock pick by Real Money writer Tim Collins. Collins mentions Village Farms has "the lowest cost of production" and "should be the top name on everyone's list."

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Village Farms as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

Cresco Labs | Increased +23.58%

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) was one of the top six cannabis stocks Borchardt said marijuana investors should consider buying in 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Cresco Labs.

Curaleaf Holdings | Increased +19.32%

Arizona voted to legalize marijuana and has had the fastest start to the adult-use cannabis market, ramping up sales for Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) .

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Curaleaf Holdings.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Increased +14.80%

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report is still a stock cannabis investors should avoid. Aurora Cannabis is burning more money than its customers are burning cannabis.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Increased +36.86%

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report surged this past week as the cannabis sector was hot. Aphria and Tilray benefited from being on Robinhood while other OTC cannabis stock names were restricted.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +42.10%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report announced it exported its first shipment of medicinal marijuana to Spain this past Thursday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Canopy Growth Corp | Increased +7.14%

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report announced its new dog product SurityPro. SurityPro is a new generation of CBD products for dogs.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Increased +40.73%

A deal was announced this past week that GW Pharma (GWPH) - Get Report was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report, sending the stock higher.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Sundial Growers | Increased +37.80%

The "WallStreetBets" subreddit cannabis favorite increased over $1 per share this past week but Collins reminded investors that there are much better places an investor can put their hard-earned cash, whether they want an aggressive or a moderate name.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sundial Growers as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.