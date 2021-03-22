See how cannabis stocks like Village Farms, Trulieve and Canopy Growth performed this week.

Cannabis stocks were poised to start the week higher with the benchmark ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - Get Report rising after closing out Friday's session up 2%. Shares are down Monday.

Here is a list of cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from the past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Mar. 19.

Canopy Growth | Decreased -2%

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report fell last week after the company agreed to a $750 million senior secured term loan with funds advised by King Street Capital Management. The term loan matures on March 18, 2026, has a coupon of LIBOR plus 8.5% and has no amortization payments.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. | Increased +0.5%

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Get Report shares were rising 1.7% Monday after the company announced that it is acquiring Mountaineer Holding, which positions the company for vertical operations in West Virginia.

Village Farms International | Decreased -11%

Village Farms (VFF) - Get Report dropped over the past five sessions after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $47.4 million, which fell short of analyst expectations of $54 million. Despite the miss, the top-line result marked a 43% year over year gain driven mainly by the acquisition of Pure Sunfarms.

Green Thumb Industries | Decreased -2.8%

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) decreased last week after the company reported a 134% increase in year-over-year December quarter sales to $177 million. The company also reported profits for the second consecutive quarter at 11 cents per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $167 million.

Hexo Corp | Decreased -7.66%

Last week, Hexo (HEXO) - Get Report reported a 94% increase in quarterly revenue to $32.9 million with a net loss of 17 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $32.4 million with a net loss of just 5 cents per share.