Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Keep an Eye on Aurora Cannabis

See how cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group and Tilray performed in the market this week.
The House passed legislation intending to decriminalize marijuana and expunge nonviolent marijuana-related records. Despite this monumental legislation, it would be dead on arrival in the Senate if Republicans maintain a majority.

Marijuana stocks were mixed after the bill was passed in the House. 15 states in the U.S. have legalized cannabis for recreational use.

For more in-depth coverage of the cannabis sector including buy and sell recommendations and investment strategies, follow Debra Borchardt on Real Money.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 4.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Increased +4.01% | Price $10.89

Aurora Cannabis  (ACB) - Get Report shares were rising after the U.N. voted to remove cannabis from its Schedule IV designation, leading to a rally in cannabis stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Arena Pharmaceuticals | Increased +1.75% | Price $67.05

Arena Pharmaceuticals  (ARNA) - Get Report announced that its president would speak at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference this week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Arena Pharmaceuticals as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Cronos Group Inc | Increased +1.89% | Price $8.63

Cronos Group  (CRON) - Get Report is up 43% since Election Day and the popular cannabis stock pick.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cronos Group as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +1.18% | Price $8.60

Shares of Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report climbed Wednesday after the cannabis company said it entered into a co-promotion agreement with Hormosan.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Cara Therapeutics | Increased +0.87% | Price $15.08

Cara Therapeutics  (CARA) - Get Report reported a loss but beat earnings estimates.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cara Therapeutics as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Canopy Growth Corp | Decreased -1.41% | Price $27.38

Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report was rising after the U.N. voted to remove cannabis from its Schedule IV designation, leading to a rally in cannabis stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Increased +6.00% | Price $137.49

GW Pharma  (GWPH) - Get Report reported quarterly financial results in early Nov. and shares have been rising ever since.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

