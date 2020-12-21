Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: A Major Marijuana Merger

See how cannabis stocks such as Tilray, Aphria, and Canopy Growth performed in the market this week.

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report and Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report joined forces in the past week that will create the world’s biggest marijuana production and distribution company. Could this be the start of mergers for cannabis companies as the hopes for federal legalization becomes more likely?

TheStreet's Debra Borchardt shared her top stock picks in the cannabis sector for 2021.

Here is a list of the cannabis stocks to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 18.

Aurora Cannabis Inc | Decreased -3.13% | Price $9.60

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital on valuation concerns.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Aphria Inc. | Decreased -0.32% | Price $7.65

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report joined Tilray in its merger and sent stocks in the cannabis sector higher. TheStreet looked at the entire sector to see what cannabis stocks investors should be looking at.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aphria as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Tilray Inc | Increased +14.41% | Price $8.89

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report started to rise as soon as the talks of a merger started this past Tuesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D.

Canopy Growth Corp | Decreased -2.11% | Price $25.97

Jim Cramer reacted to the news of the merger with recommendations that investors look to buy Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report if they're looking to buy cannabis stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Canopy Growth Corp as a Hold with a rating score of C.

GW Pharma | Decreased -1.32% | Price $118.84

GW Pharma (GWPH) - Get Report was one of the top cannabis stock picks for 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GW Pharma as a Sell with a rating score of D+.