Cannabis News Week: Delaware Has to Wait, Sales Down in Illinois

The Democrat-controlled state House failed to override the veto by the state's Democrat Governor.

Delaware has to wait.

Delaware legislators failed to cobble together enough votes to override Democratic Gov. John Carney's veto of a bill legalizing recreational cannabis possession.

The Democrat-controlled state House had a split 20-20 vote on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, falling well short of the three-fifths majority needed to override the veto.

The original bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults passed the same political body by a 26-14 vote last month.

However, the bill would not legalize cannabis, which led to some division among lawmakers.

“Unfortunately, some of my colleagues feel, you can’t regulate what’s still illegal,” said Rep. Ed Osienski, chief sponsor of both the legalization bill and the companion industry-creation legislation, according to the AP.

The Democrat saw six of his party members cross the aisle to vote with Republicans against the override.

Illinois Sees A Sales Decline

Illinois, in its third year of legal recreational and medical cannabis sales, is experiencing the ups and downs of the marijuana market.

Data from May has both good and bad news.

For the second year in a row, adult use sales saw a big jump between February and March. Sales in Illinois increased to nearly $131 million from about $114 million, according to the state.

A year ago, sales figures jumped to $109 million from $80.7 million between February and March.

The bad news from May is that sales fell sequentially from April.

However, the plant's growth from $39.2 million in sales in January 2020 to $129.8 million in May 2022 has never been linear.

The last time sales fell sequentially was January to February. The time before that was October to November.

Illinois doubled its cannabis revenue between 2020 and 2021. While the state is on track to top last year's total of $1.38 billion, by a lot, growth does look to be slowing.