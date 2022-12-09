Cannabis News Week: BG Is Free; These States Begin Recreation Sales

Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. after being detained in Russia since March, but her release has not been without controversy.

BG is finally free.

WNBA all-star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison camp and returned to the U.S. after after the U.S. and Russia completed a prisoner swap.

The 1-for-1 exchange was Griner for a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, who had completed 10 years of a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. when he was released.

Griner was detained in Russia in March after Russian customs found vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

The timing couldn't have been worse for Griner as Russia was just beginning its siege on neighboring Ukraine, placing the country at mortal odds with Western Europe and the U.S.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison under Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code, which states that possession of "large amounts" of drugs is punishable by a prison term between three and 10 years with a possible 500,000 ruble ($8,261) fine.

Tass reported that a prosecutor said that the two cartridges found in Griner's luggage contained a total of 0.7 gram of hashish oil.

“She’s on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances,” President Joe Biden said during a speech announcing the news, alongside Griner's wife, Cherelle, and top U.S. officials.

But the otherwise joyous occasion wasn't without controversy.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who has been detained in Russia since December 2018, expressed disappointment to CNN that he wasn't included in the deal.

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred. I don't understand why I'm still sitting here," he told the news service from the prison colony where he is being held in a remote part of Russia.

He was convicted and, in June 2020, was sentenced to 16 years in prison as authorities there suspected him of espionage.

Reuters reported that Biden said the U.S. would continue to try to secure Whelan's release.

"Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up," Biden said.

States Starting Up Their Cannabis Businesses

2022 has been a strong year for individual states finally allowing the sale of recreational marijuana.

This month a couple of states officially cut the ribbon on their recreational businesses and another announced plans for the top of the year.

Rhode Island began adult-use sales to those age 21 and older on Dec. 1.

“This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state’s entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner,” said Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat. “It is also a win for our statewide economy and our strong, locally based cannabis supply chain."

In Missouri, this week marked the beginning of adult-use recreation cannabis sales in the state.

Missourians of age can now legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana and can grow up to six plants. December 8 also marked the day where Missouri's courts would begin the process to expunge the criminal records of 565 people who are on probation or parole for felony marijuana offenses.

Meanwhile, Connecticut announced that adult-use marijuana sales will launch in January.