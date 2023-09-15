Skip to main content

Cannabis investors, enthusiasts should circle this week on their calendars

The cannabis industry can't go anywhere until it has full access to banking.

Investors who have been enduring the volatile nature of the industry's stock performance know better than most that without banking, cannabis cannot reach it's full business potential. 

That's why when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Congress wouldn't be debating the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act before the summer recess in August, stocks took a big tumble. 

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead

Cannabis stocks get boost from good news out of the Biden administration

Read More
Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead

Cannabis stocks get boost from good news out of the Biden administration

Read More

In the past, Schumer has pushed to include the SAFE Banking Act, which would free up large banking institutions to provide industry players with much-needed loans and other banking services, into a larger funding packages in order to get it passed to no avail. 

Now, Schumer is taking another bite out of the apple as the Senate Banking Committee is planning to vote on a bipartisan marijuana banking bill during the last week of September, according to a report from Marijuana Moment. 

September 27 is seen as a tentative date for the vote, but it has not been officially announced and may change, according to the report. 

The bill has undergone weeks of negotiations, so it will be different than previous iterations of the bill that have been made public. 

More Cannabis

The SAFE Banking Act could save the fledgling U.S. cannabis industry from being crushed by the hard ceiling of lack of banking access as it grows larger. 

Earlier this year, Mastercard told financial institutions to stop allowing marijuana transactions on its debit cards, Reuters reported, due to the fact that cannabis is still illegal at the federal level despite the fact that twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized the drug.

"The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems," the company said in a statement. 

Under current rules, financial institutions that provide services to legal cannabis businesses face strict regulatory and reporting requirements.

Senate Democrats have been pushing the SAFE Banking Act in Congress, but the legislation that would grant the cannabis industry access to banking services has been stalled by Republican opposition.

While the Senate has been obstinate, the SAFE Banking Act passed the House of Representatives multiple times, proving that there is political appetite to make a change. 

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Related news on TheStreet

A marijuana leaf is seen with an American flag in the background. -lead
Investing News, Analysis, and Tips

Cannabis legalization is moving forward, but a huge hurdle still remains for the industry

By Tony Owusu
A marijuana leaf is seen with an American flag in the background. -lead
Cannabis Investing News, Analysis and Tips

Recreational cannabis has reached a tipping point, this is how we got here

By Tony Owusu
A person is handed a bag of cannabis. Buy Cannabis Lead JS
Cannabis Investing News, Analysis and Tips

Revolutionary (for America) cannabis retail bill blocked by California Gov. for wacky reason

By Tony Owusu
Cannabis Stocks Lead KL 082522
Cannabis Investing News, Analysis and Tips

Despite major growth, the cannabis industry is facing a huge roadblock

By Tony Owusu
Cannabis Industry 'Watershed Moment': Tuesday's Election
Cannabis Investing News, Analysis and Tips

Why small cannabis businesses are at risk if SAFER banking bill passes

By Tony Owusu

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 26: Vehicles travel along Interstate 35 on July 26, 2024 in Austin, Texas. The Insurance Research Council has released data showing, people driving without auto insurance rose 11% in 2019 to 14% in 2022. The average annual cost of full-coverage auto insurance has spiked 12% according to Bankrate. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
TheStreet Pro
COINMPMCD

Answering the Age Old Question, Are We There Yet?

By Helene Meisler
TOP STOCKS
Don't Blame Trump for Biotechs' Retreat
TheStreet Pro
CRMD

I’m (Finally) a Believer in This Low-Priced Biotech

By Bret Jensen
Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week
TheStreet Pro
MBLYIONQMCY

Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

By Bob Lang
No Monopoly Moves Here, American Water Works Is Poised to Rally Further
TheStreet Pro

Sunday Soup: What Do Coffee, Mocktails and Board Games Have in Common?

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
3 Data Center REITs With Attractive Dividends and Growth
TheStreet Pro
AOSNDSNBRO

3 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks for the Long Run

By Bob Ciura