Aurora Cannabis reports $60.1M in revenue, 11% loss

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) saw its net revenue fall by 11% in the third quarter, the Canadian company announced in third quarter results released after close on Tuesday.

Net revenue dropped 11% to C$60.1 million, just below expectations of C$61.328 million, but rose by approximately 10% compared to C$54.8 million in Q4 2021. Medical cannabis brought in C$41.0 million, a 23% increase from last period while consumer cannabis dropped 44% to C$19.1 million.

Overall, the company lost approximately 3.2% in the post-market.

The company said drops in consumer demand amid the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions contributed to the decline. Adjusted gross margin rose from 48% to 54% from prior-year quarter

"Our transformation plan is on track," Chief Executive Officer Miguel Martin said in a press statement. "We continue to strengthen and transform our business while benefiting from broad diversification across our international medical, domestic medical, and adult recreational segments."

The company currently has C$424.3 million, C$372.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and C$51.5 million in restricted cash, and has identified savings of between C$60 million to C$80 million by asset consolidation and eliminating supply chain inefficiencies.

"On a run-rate basis to date, we have executed over $33 million in annualized cost savings and are positioned to deliver approximately $60 to $80 million in aggregate across selling, general and administrative ("SG&A"), production, facility and logistic expenses upon the completion of our business transformation," Martin said.

At last bell, ACB shares were up 2.47% at $7.48. The company expects to release more savings at the end of the second quarter for FY23.