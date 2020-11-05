TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Aurora Cannabis Soars on Potential Joe Biden Win

Cannabis stocks surge as a potential win for Joe Biden in the race for the U.S. presidency is seen as favorable to the sector.
Author:
Publish date:

Aurora Cannabis  (ACB) - Get Report soared in premarket trading and fellow cannabis stocks surged as a potential win for Joe Biden in the race for the U.S. presidency was seen as favorable to the sector.

Aurora Cannabis jumped 30% to $5.76 in premarket trading, Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report was up 7% to $20.33 and Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report gained 22.5% to $7.35.

Biden and his camp have made decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level a focal point of the Democrat's presidential campaign, in contrast to President Donald Trump.

As for Tuesday's election, Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, according to projections from both CNN and NBC, putting him closer to winning the presidency over Trump. Biden has secured 264 Electoral College votes out of the 270 necessary to claim victory. Trump has 214. 

Cannabis stocks were reversing sharp losses from Wednesday over the possibility that a Republican-controlled Senate could delay federal legalization.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona passed measures Tuesday that legalized recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older.

In New Jersey, the ballot question passed by a wide margin, according to Associated Press.

The Legislature in the state now will have to pass another measure setting up the new marijuana marketplace.

New Jersey is the biggest state on the East Coast to legalize marijuana.

Lawmakers in the state tried last year to reach an agreement on legalizing marijuana but came up just shy of the votes necessary and left the decision up to New Jersey voters.

Gov. Phil Murphy made legalizing recreational pot a cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign in 2017.

Approval of the marijuana measure in Arizona came four years after voters narrowly defeated a proposal to legalize recreational pot. 

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Resume Surge As Biden Nears White House Win, GOP Holds Senate; Fed Rate Decision in Focus

2020 Presidential Election Lead
MARKETS

Biden, Trump, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Apple - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

electric car sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Should You Buy an Electric Car? Answer These Essential Questions to Find Out

Qualcomm, Infosys, Texas Instruments Are 3 Tech Titans Ready to Break Higher
INVESTING

Qualcomm Soars After Strong Earnings and Chip Disclosures: 6 Key Takeaways

As US Congress Considers Delisting Chinese Companies, Wall Street Looks To Step In And Police Itself
JIM CRAMER

It's All Good for the Bulls: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's 2 Reasons Markets Don't Care About Election Uncertainty

Biogen Sparks Hope on Treating Alzheimer's Disease: Everything You Must Know
INVESTING

6 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq Wednesday

Jim Cramer: Qualcomm's FTC News Is Being Overshadowed
INVESTING

Qualcomm Jumps on Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance