August 24, 2021
TECHNOLOGY
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday
WM Technology Stock Rises After Stifel Assigns Buy Rating

WM Technology receives a buy rating and $19 price target from Stifel, as it considers the cannabis tech platform's valuation compelling.
Shares of WM Technology  (MAPS) - Get Report advanced Tuesday after a Stifel analyst kicked off coverage of the cannabis tech platform with a buy rating,

Shares of the Irvine, Calif., company rose 1.4% to $13.50 at last check. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months.

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter set a price target of $19 on the stock.

Carter said the California-based company is the "leading cannabis tech platform" that provides U.S. cannabis operators advertising capabilities and tools to manage category and regulatory requirements. 

Stocks Rise to Record Highs on Vaccine Approval and as Chinese Tech Stocks Rally

"With a discount to cannabis names on profitability metrics, we find the current valuation compelling, undervaluing our robust fundamental outlook and optionality borne from the company's leading position and capital advantage," wrote Carter in a note to clients.

"We believe the current U.S. environment (cannabis federally illegal) provides WM Technology the ability to enhance its platform and deepen its moat without competition from well-resourced technology companies, enhancing the ability to capitalize on our $100 billion category estimate," Carter wrote.

WM Technology has three buys, zero holds, zero sells and an average price target of $19, according to Bloomberg data.

In July, cannabis stocks got a boost as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was prepared to introduce a bill that would legalize cannabis at the federal level.

"Hopefully, the next time this unofficial holiday, 4/20, rolls around, our country will have made progress in addressing the massive overcriminalization of marijuana in a meaningful and comprehensive way," Schumer said earlier this year.

