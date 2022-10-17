Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

You can actually get pot delivered more places than you think, but it will cost you.

Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so.

Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.

“It marks not only a new milestone for Leafly, but a huge milestone for the cannabis industry,” Dave Cotter, Leafly chief product officer, told GeekWire.

Leafly Also Delivers in the U.S.

Seattle-based Leafly also offers delivery services in the U.S. in states where cannabis is legal through partnerships with retailers with a minimum order threshold of $60.

“We think cannabis delivery is a key part in growing in the consumer market,” he added. “We’ve been investing in delivery for the past 18 months and this is a further extension into our plans," Cotter said.

While being able to order cannabis on Uber Eats is definitely convenient, Uber Eats has a reputation of being rather expensive.

Ordering a $15 meal through deliver services like Uber Eats and Door Dash (DASH) can often run you $25 or more when adding in service fees and a tip.

Will weed smokers want to pay $85 for an eighth that costs $60 before taxes?

Cannabis and Food Deliveries

On the other hand, marijuana and the munchies go hand in hand so Uber's bet that people who partake in cannabis may also want to partake in Taco Bell soon after.

However, deliveries will be made by the staff of the cannabis retailer rather than by an independent driver. So, you will have to make two trips to the door if you do end up ordering a side of marijuana with your dinner.