TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cannabis Stocks on Watch as N.J. and Arizona Vote to Legalize Pot

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona pass measures that legalize recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older.
Author:
Publish date:

Cannabis stocks will be closely watched Wednesday after voters in New Jersey and Arizona passed measures that legalized recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older.

In New Jersey, the ballot question passed by a wide margin, according to Associated Press.

The Legislature in the state now will have to pass another measure setting up the new marijuana marketplace.

New Jersey is the biggest state on the East Coast to legalize marijuana.

Lawmakers in the state tried last year to reach an agreement on legalizing marijuana but came up just shy of the votes necessary and left the decision up to New Jersey voters.

Gov. Phil Murphy made legalizing recreational pot a cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign in 2017.

Approval of the marijuana measure in Arizona came four years after voters narrowly defeated a proposal to legalize recreational pot. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and fellow Republicans in the Legislature had refused to change Arizona’s tough marijuana laws, the AP noted.

“This shows they’ve been out of step on this issue in two ways in terms of people’s opinions about the product itself and the personal use of this product and, secondly, just the need for criminal justice reform in Arizona,” Chad Campbell, chairman of the committee that backed the measure, told the Associated Press.

Voters in Mississippi, meanwhile, legalized medical marijuana on Tuesday.

Shares of Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report, the largest marijuana stock, dropped 5.82% in premarket trading to $19.27. The company announced Tuesday it would be shifting its U.S. stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 16.

Cronos  (CRON) - Get Report was down 2.32% and Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report fell 6.5%.

Trump Biden Lead
MARKETS

Trump or Biden? It's Too Close to Call: 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

bathroom upgrades sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Six Low-Cost Bathroom Upgrades You Can Do Yourself

election (3)
INVESTING

Dow Futures Bump Higher Amid Tight Election Race, Trump Legal Threats; Biden Holds Electoral College Lead

24. Uber goes through a transition year
INVESTING

Uber, Lyft Shares Surge As California Passes Ballot Initiative on Driver and Delivery Worker Independence

2020 Elections Lead
LATEST NEWS

Futures Seesaw as Election Heads Into Overtime

Cramer: Top 10 Bull Markets Right Now (Part 2)
JIM CRAMER

Bizarrely Bullish: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 11/3/20)

Video: Jim Cramer on Tax Reform, Costco, Adobe, Oracle and CSX
JIM CRAMER

What Jim Cramer Wants You to Know Election Day 2020

5 Issues Facing FAANG in 60 Seconds
INVESTING

FAANG Stocks Among Leading Gainers On Election Day