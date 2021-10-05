October 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Cannabis Stocks to Watch in 2021
Cannabis Stocks to Watch in 2021
Publish date:

Cannabis News Roundup: Tilray Compensates CEO Very Well

Tilray CEO Irwin Simon has received cash bonuses of more than $13 million so far in 2021.
Author:

Nevada Softens Marijuana Laws

New marijuana laws in Nevada took effect at the start of the month after Governor Steve Sisolak (D) signed multiple reform measures into law. 

The new rules include reducing existing penalties for minors who possess small quantities of the drug. Previously the penalties included up to six-months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Now minors will be punished with community service. 

A new bill also amends the state's traffic safety statutes so that the operation of a motor vehicle with trace amounts of either THC or its metabolite is no longer a violation per se in certain circumstances. 

Tilray Takes Care of CEO

Canadian cannabis Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report paid its CEO Irwin Simon cash bonuses totaling $13.2 million (C$16.7 million) so far in 2021, according to a regulatory filing

TheStreet Recommends

In total, Simon has received nearly $30 million in total compensation, almost half of which was paid in cash. The company said that Simon's salary "may be increased but not decreased" as part of an annual performance review by the company's compensation committee. 

Illinois About to Cross $1 Billion Mark

Retailers in Illinois have sold nearly $1 billion worth of recreational cannabis products through the first three quarters of the year, the state reported this week. 

In September alone the state reported more than $120 million in retail cannabis sales. About $80 million of that total came from in-state residents while $40 million came from non-Illinois citizens. 

the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF  (MJ) - Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Report, rose 20 cents, or 1.4%, to close at $14.31 Tuesday.

Facebook Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Facebook Shutdown, Whistleblower Accusations

Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Ford's a Favorite, Tesla Sees Strong Quarter

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
INVESTING

Breaking News: Dow Ends Up Over 300 Points as Facebook Leads Tech Rebound

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

What the Charts Say for Facebook After Outages, Whistleblower Selloff

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Stock: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Short-Term Pain Will End in Long-Term Gain: JPMorgan

Semiconductor Lead
INVESTING

Autonomous Driving: Consider Chipping Into These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

Rent the Runway Lead
INVESTING

Rent the Runway Files for IPO as Business Recovers From Pandemic