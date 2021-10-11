Cannabis News Roundup: Monday, October 11

Curaleaf falling after company is sued over a labeling issue that resulted in some people ingesting THC.

Curaleaf in Legal Hot Water

U.S. multistate operator Curaleaf (CURLF) shares are falling Monday after the company was hit with four federal lawsuits in connection with erroneous labeling in Oregon that resulted in some customers ingesting THC instead of CBD wellness products.

According to the lawsuit, between September 29 and October 6 at least three people went to the emergency room due to the mixup, including an elderly man who went because he thought he was having a stroke.

Curaleaf shares were down 1% to $11.27 per share Monday.

New York Approves Access to Medical Cannabis

The New York Cannabis Control Board announced that medical dispensaries in the state can immediately begin providing registered patients with access to medical cannabis late last week.

Prior to the rule change, only edibles and extracts had legally available for sale in the state since medical marijuana was legalized in 2014.

“Today is a great day for New Yorkers who have been waiting for a Medical Cannabis Program that meets the needs of patients everywhere,” said state Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island), according to the New York Daily News. “Adding whole flower products to the list of options will be a game changer for thousands who struggle to find relief.”

Oklahoma Group Makes Adult Use Push

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action will have 90 days to gather 178,000 signatures after the cannabis advocacy group filed two initiative petitions to legalize adult-use sales in the state and replace the state's medical marijuana regulatory agency.

The adult use petition will allow anyone 21 or older to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants. Exceeding those limits would require a marijuana business permit.