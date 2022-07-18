Cannabis News: Falling Prices in Oregon Doesn't Spur Sales Bump

The price of a pound of marijuana in Oregon has dropped by nearly $1,000 over the past 12 months.

Last week, the New York Cannabis Control Board approved a new online application portal that is expected to come online in August.

While there is no firm date for the launch of the portal, the Office of Cannabis Management will post the opening date for the portal on its website at least 14 days before the application period opens.

The regulators also approved a licensing program, that was proposed earlier this year, that focuses on "justice-involved individuals."

Applicants for the first set of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses must prove that they or a family member has been convicted of a marijuana-related crime prior to New York's legalization of the drug last year.

"This is a tremendous stride in the right direction,” board chairwoman Tremaine Wright said, according to the Portland Press Herald. “We’re leading with equity in this state.”

So far, more than 200 farms in the state have been granted licenses to grow cannabis plants. The state has made its preference for local growers, over bigger multi-state operators, clear.

Colorado Backs Pro-Pot Workers

The state of Colorado is adding protections for employees who chose to use marijuana.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order providing broad professional licensing protections for workers who use the drug in compliance with state law.

"The exclusion of people from the workforce because of marijuana-related activities that are lawful in Colorado, but still criminally penalized in other states, hinders our residents, economy and our State," Polis said.

“No one who lawfully consumes, possesses, cultivates or processes marijuana pursuant to Colorado law should be subject to professional sanctions or denied a professional license in Colorado.”

Per the executive order, the Colorado Department of Revenue and Department of Regulatory Agencies are directed to draft rules that ensure no one is "subject to disciplinary action" for possession, cultivation or processing of marijuana legally.

The order also bars Colorado state agencies from cooperating with investigations from other states seeking to impose sanctions on a person's professional license for "the lawful consumption, possession, cultivation or processing of marijuana in Colorado."

Oregon Sees Decrease in Demand

Falling prices in Oregon have not been enough to spur a rise in demand as inflation eats into the budget of many users as the U.S. economy shows signs of faltering.

The price of a pound of marijuana has dropped by nearly $1,000 over the past year to $4,536 from $5,433. Despite that price point, sales also dropped over that period to just over $82 million from over $103 million.

Falling prices have been pegged to an oversupply of the drug as the industry readjusts to post-pandemic life as sales skyrocketed over the previous two years.

In July 2020, Portland residents, for example bought $21 million worth of flower, the most weed ever purchased in a single month. In June 2022, Portlandians purchased $11.5 million worth of weed - the lowest amount since June 2019.

This isn't the first time growers have oversaturated the market. The same problem happened in 2018, according to Willamette Week.