Cancel(ing) Culture Is Back as Covid Omicron Surges

In-person events are being scaled back or canceled all over the country ahead of Christmas as the Covid omicron strain surges.

Where in-person events are concerned, Christmas is looking a lot like last year.

Despite the Covid vaccines, everything from in-person classes for students to Broadway musicals to sporting events to New Year's Eve celebrations and global conferences are being scaled back or canceled this holiday season.

Breakthrough infections caused by the Covid omicron variant are rapidly spreading in the U.S.

Here's a partial list of shows and events that have been affected so far:

The Broadway shows “Hamilton,” "Lion King" and “Aladdin” have paused performances through Christmas week, media reports suggest.

The producers of “Jagged Little Pill,” the Tony-Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by Alanis Morrissette’s hit album, have closed the production altogether after company members tested positive, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art said Tuesday it would temporarily limit the number of visitors to about 10,000 people each day. It will also close dining areas.

“Saturday Night Live” hosted a show with Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd without a live studio audience last weekend.

Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, Seattle are among cities that have canceled in-person New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A decision on whether to cancel or change New Year’s Eve celebrations at Times Square is expected before Christmas by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In Seattle, the Space Needle will not have a New Year's Eve crowd for a second year in a row, but video of live fireworks will be broadcast to be viewed from home, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Earlier this week, the planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos was called off due to surging cases of the omicron variant.

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the biggest tech event of the year, has seen keynote speakers from Amazon, Twitter, T-Mobile cancel attendance.

In sports, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and the National Football League are postponing and rescheduling a number of games, NPR reported.

Travel restrictions are also back during peak holiday season, with Israel closing borders to the U.S. and Canada, Bloomberg reported.

Students at New York University, Cornell, Middlebury and Princeton were sent home last week.

Nearly 850 Columbia University affiliates have tested positive for the virus during the week of Dec. 13 to 19, according to a report in Columbia Spectator. Students across different schools took their midterm exams virtually, before the start of winter break.