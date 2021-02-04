TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Canada Goose Takes Off on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Canada Goose says direct-to-consumer revenue was boosted by e-commerce growth and expansion in China.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Canada Goose  (GOOS) - Get Report shares were flying high Thursday after the luxury coat maker beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter sales and earnings expectations. 

Shares of the Toronto company were up 25.1% to $44.00 at last check.

Canada Goose reported net income of C$107 million (US$83.5 million) or 96 cents per share, compared with $118 million (US$92.1 million) or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came to C$1.01 per share, or $0.79. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had called for adjusted earnings of $0.67 a share.

Revenue totaled C$474 million (US$370 million) compared with C$452.1 million (US$352.7 million) a year ago. FactSet's estimate called for US$325.4 million in revenue.

The company said total revenue increased for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was C$299.4 million (US$233.6 million) compared with C$301.8 million (US$235.5 million) a year ago.

This was driven by e-commerce growth and continued store expansion in Mainland China, the company said, but offset by lower retail revenue due to COVID-19 disruptions globally.

Global e-commerce revenue increased 39.3%, while direct-to-consumer sales in Mainland China rose 41.7%.

"The global strength of our brand and digital business has returned Canada Goose to growth in our biggest quarter," President and CEO Dani Reiss said in a statement. "While we remain in an uncertain world, we are very encouraged by our strong momentum as we finish the fiscal year."

The company said it is not providing an outlook for fiscal 2021 due to uncertainties and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven of the company’s 28 stores, or 25% of its network, are closed due to the pandemic.

Dividend Stocks
STOCKS

When Should Investors Buy a Stock to Get the Dividend?

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Earnings and Drop in Jobless Claims

How to Buy Penny Stocks (for Beginners)
HOW-TO

How to Buy Penny Stocks: The Risks and Rewards

A NIO ES6 all-electric midsize SUV. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

EV Maker NIO and Chinese City of Hefei Agree to Create Industrial Park

Jim Cramer Reveals Why Apple Shouldn't Go Up Against Alphabet's Waymo in Self-Driving Cars
INVESTING

Apple Extends Gains as Investors Test-Drive Apple Car Concept

China's Health Care Sector Consolidation To Produce Global Champions, Says Investor In Newest Hong Kong IPO Winner
INVESTING

Chamath Palihapitiya-Backed Clover Health Slumps on Critical Hindenburg Research Report

A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on January 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop Misses Opportunity

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Shares Slide Amid Furlough Warning to 13,000 Workers