Canada Goose Teams Up With NBA on Special Annual Collection

Canada Goose announced a multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association to develop a special outerwear collection every year for both players and fans.
Toronto apparel maker Canada Goose  (GOOS) - Get Report on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association to develop a special collection every year for both players and fans.

Shares of Canada Goose were off 0.11% to $46.61 at last check, and are up almost 57% year to date.

Canada Goose also said it will partner with an exclusive design collaborator every year, and named Los Angeles-based brand, Rhude, as the design partner for 2021.

The Canada Goose & NBA collection is a four-piece unisex outerwear capsule designed for the elements and built for year-round use. 

The collection includes Canada Goose's freestyle vest, portage jacket, the Chilliwack bomber and the Macmillan parka, the company said.

"Canada Goose has been a coveted brand across the influential arenas of film, entertainment and sport for decades," said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive, Canada Goose, in a statement.

"This multiyear partnership is a significant milestone for Canada Goose and the NBA; and our inaugural design partner, Rhude, known for a culturally impactful approach to design, is the perfect tipoff partner," she added.

The new collection will be made available to all 2021 NBA All-Star participants and will be available for sale through the Canada Goose website online and select retail stores in the United States and Canada.

"We are excited that Canada Goose will be recognizing the players and their accomplishments with their All-Star collections in the years ahead," said Salvatore LaRocca, NBA president, global partnerships in a statement.

"It was a no-brainer to partner with these two iconic brands," said Rhuigi Villaseñor, the founder of Rhude, in a statement. "The NBA merges cultures, socioeconomics and brings people around the world together in the name of sport. Canada Goose is an innovative lifestyle brand, redefining the category. This collaboration honors the heritage of both the NBA and Canada Goose, and is a tribute to the athletes that already covet the brand."

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

