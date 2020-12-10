TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Canada Goose Cut to Sell by Goldman Sachs on Valuation

A Goldman Sachs analyst downgrades Canada Goose to sell from neutral.
Author:
Publish date:

Canada Goose  (GOOS) - Get Report shares slid Thursday after Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Walvis downgraded the Toronto apparel maker to sell from neutral, though raised her price target to $26 from $25.

She’s concerned about valuation in light of the stock’s 28% run-up from Sept. 10 through Wednesday. Canada Goose recently traded at $31.19, down 3.23%.

Momentum indicators were mixed for the company on Instagram, WGSN surveys and Google Trends data through November, Walvis said, according to Bloomberg. That likely constitutes a “headwind to near- and medium-term growth," Walvis said.

Warm weather over the beginning of the holiday season will likely put a damper on demand for winter coats, she said. Tourist spending also is likely to remain “muted,” especially in China.

Walvis expects the apparel business to bounce back in 2021, but the “rising tide will not, in our view, lift all boats,” she said. “Strong brands with upside as they shift from wholesale to “direct-to-consumer-online” will reap the rewards.

Walvis upgraded her ratings on both Ralph Lauren  (RL) - Get Report and Levi Strauss  (LEVI) - Get Report to buy from sell. She upgraded Capri  (CPRI) - Get Report, which includes Versace and Jimmy Choo, to buy from neutral and  (PVH) - Get Report, which includes Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to neutral from sell. She reiterated buy ratings on Nike  (NKE) - Get Report and VF  (VFC) - Get Report, which includes North Face and Timberland.

Walvis reiterated sell ratings on Macy's  (M) - Get Report, Nordstrom  (JWN) - Get Report and Gap  (GPS) - Get Report, noting her caution on “brick-and-mortar led wholesalers and specialty retailers.” She downgraded Kontoor Brands  (KTB) - Get Report, which includes Wrangler and Lee, to neutral from buy.

Tags
terms:
RetailApparel
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Dow Falls as Jobless Claims Surge and Stimulus Talks Stall

After Netflix, Here's What Investors Should Expect From FAANG Earnings
INVESTING

Amazon, Facebook, Google May Face EU Fines for Illegal Content

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Silver Spike, Immutep, 8x8: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Weedmaps Helps Buyers Find Marijuana Dispensaries in Colorado
INVESTING

Weedmaps Will Go Public Through Silver Spike SPAC Merger

5 New Breast Cancer Treatments That Are Helping to Save Lives
INVESTING

Immutep Spikes on Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Data

Tax Tips for Real Estate Investment Trusts
Sponsored Story

Tax Tips for Real Estate Investment Trusts

airbnb
INVESTING

Airbnb Eyes $100 Billion Valuation After Surge Pricing IPO; Jim Cramer Warns on Market Orders

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Climbs After Forecast - What Wall Street Is Saying