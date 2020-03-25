Canada Goose and Gap to Make Medical Gear for Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada Goose and the Gap are directing their factories to make medical gear in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Report and Gap (GPS) - Get Report have directed their factories to make medical gear in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada Goose said Wednesday in a statement that it will produce medical gear for frontline healthcare workers and patients across Canada at two of its manufacturing facilities, starting in Toronto and Winnipeg.

The Toronto-based company will begin making scrubs and patient gowns, which are in short supply across the country, and will begin distributing them to hospitals next week.

Canada Goose said production is set to begin early next week and about 50 employees per facility will work to manufacture the gear. The initial goal is producing 10,000 units.

"Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good," said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose. "Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that's what we're doing. It's the Canadian thing to do."

The gear will be donated locally at no cost, Canada Goose said. Reiss said he will forego his salary for at least the next three months, which will be used for the Canada Goose Employee Support Fund.



A spokesperson for the Gap said in an email that the company "established a small cross-brand and cross-functional team to leverage our global supply chain and actively work with California hospitals to help connect them with our sourcing vendors we know who have PPE - specifically masks and protective gowns."

"This will help deliver millions of units of needed supplies, connecting hospitals with vendors where they didn’t previously have relationships," the spokesperson said.

"In addition to making these connections, we are working with our manufacturing partners to quickly explore using our excess garment capacity to produce fabric masks and protective gear that our hospitals need urgently. We are still ironing out the details, but we are looking at all opportunities to support our communities right now," the email from Gap said.

Medical professionals have been complaining about a shortage of medical gear in their efforts to combat the pandemic as the number of patients continues to climb.

Shares of Canada Goose were up slightly to $18.75, while Gap was up 6.3% to $8.64.