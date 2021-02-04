TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Canada Goose, eBay, Skillz: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Canada Goose, eBay, Skillz, VG Acquisition and L Brands are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks advanced for a fourth day Thursday as sentiment was boosted by a drop in weekly jobless claims below 800,000. 

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Canada Goose | Percentage Increase 26.44%

Canada Goose  (GOOS) - Get Report shares were flying high after the luxury coat maker beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter sales and earnings expectations. 

The company said total revenue increased for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

2. EBay | Percentage Increase 5.4%

Shares of eBay  (EBAY) - Get Report surged after the online marketplace reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter, boosted its share buyback program by $4 billion and raised its dividend. 

EBay said it expects first-quarter revenue of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion.

3. Skillz | Percentage Increase 23.63%

Skillz  (SKLZ) - Get Report shares soared to record levels after the mobile-gaming company said it was joining with the National Football League to host a challenge to develop an NFL-themed mobile game. 

The game will be powered by the Skillz esports platform and will be marketed by both the NFL and the company.

4. VG Acquisition | Percentage Increase 9.58%

VG Acquisition (VGAC) climbed after the consumer DNA-testing company 23andMe said it will go public through a merger with the special-purpose-acquisition company sponsored by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, a transaction that will value 23andMe at $3.5 billion.

5. L Brands | Percentage Increase 10.13%

Shares of L Brands  (LB) - Get Report advanced after the owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret raised its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance. 

The company also named Martin Waters as chief executive of Victoria's Secret, succeeding Stuart Burgdoerfer, L Brands chief financial officer, who announced his plans to retire in August.

Skills Lead
INVESTING

Skillz Leaps on Plan With NFL for Contest to Develop Mobile Game

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Extend Win Streaks as Jobless Claims Decline

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing to Cut 10% of IT Staff by Outsourcing to Dell

Nordstrom
TheStreet + Fisher Investments - Investor Opportunity

Nordstrom Sees Weaker-Than-Expected Sales for Fiscal 2021

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING

GameStop Plunge Deepens As Yellen Hints At 'Further Action' From Regulators: Shares At Ten-Day Low

Skillz Lead
INVESTING

Buy These Gaming Stocks, Not GameStop

47 Quarterly Dividend Declared By Merck
INVESTING

When to Buy Merck as Shares Fall After Earnings

Qualcomm
INVESTING

Qualcomm Downgraded as Citi Says 5G-Cycle Boost Runs Its Course