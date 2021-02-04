Canada Goose, eBay, Skillz: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Canada Goose, eBay, Skillz, VG Acquisition and L Brands are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks advanced for a fourth day Thursday as sentiment was boosted by a drop in weekly jobless claims below 800,000.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Canada Goose | Percentage Increase 26.44%

Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Report shares were flying high after the luxury coat maker beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter sales and earnings expectations.

The company said total revenue increased for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

2. EBay | Percentage Increase 5.4%

Shares of eBay (EBAY) - Get Report surged after the online marketplace reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter, boosted its share buyback program by $4 billion and raised its dividend.

EBay said it expects first-quarter revenue of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion.

3. Skillz | Percentage Increase 23.63%

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report shares soared to record levels after the mobile-gaming company said it was joining with the National Football League to host a challenge to develop an NFL-themed mobile game.

The game will be powered by the Skillz esports platform and will be marketed by both the NFL and the company.

4. VG Acquisition | Percentage Increase 9.58%

VG Acquisition (VGAC) climbed after the consumer DNA-testing company 23andMe said it will go public through a merger with the special-purpose-acquisition company sponsored by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, a transaction that will value 23andMe at $3.5 billion.

5. L Brands | Percentage Increase 10.13%

Shares of L Brands (LB) - Get Report advanced after the owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret raised its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance.

The company also named Martin Waters as chief executive of Victoria's Secret, succeeding Stuart Burgdoerfer, L Brands chief financial officer, who announced his plans to retire in August.