Can-Fite BioPharma Surges on $42.7-Million Deal With Ewopharma

Can-Fite signed an exclusive distribution agreement with the Switzerland-based Ewopharma for two of its drugs.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) - Get Report was surging Tuesday after the Israeli biopharma said it had signed an exclusive $42.7-million distribution deal with the Switzerland-based Ewopharma for Piclidenoson in treating psoriasis and Namodenoson in treating liver diseases.

Can-Fite shares were climbing 48.5% to $3.03 at last check.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Ewopharma, a pharmaceutical marketing company, will pay to Can-Fite $2.25 million upfront, with up to an additional $40.45 million payable upon the achievement of regulatory and sales milestones. Can-Fite will also receive 17.5% royalties on net sales.

In exchange, Ewopharma will have the exclusive right to market and sell

Piclidenoson in Central Eastern European countries, and Namodenoson in Central Eastern European countries and Switzerland.

Ewopharma has the right to extend the distribution agreement to new indications that Can-Fite may identify for its drug candidates.

Ewopharma helps drug companies access markets in Central Eastern European countries and Switzerland.

"This is a high-value deal that brings Can-Fite non-dilutive funding, and upon regulatory approval, it gives our products immediate access and distribution in the European market," Sari Fishman, Can-Fite's vice president of business development said in statement.

On Friday, Can-Fite announced that it was working with Temple University to explore the development of Piclidenoson as a treatment for coronavirus patients. The drug is also being evaluated in a multinational Phase III study as a treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis.

Namodenoson was evaluated in Phase II trials for two indications -- as a second-line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma, and as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.