Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Jim Cramer Continues to Love Costco Stock
Why Jim Cramer Continues to Love Costco Stock
Publish date:

Can Costco Keep Up Its Scorching Growth? Wall Street Waits Eagerly For Earnings

Costco is scheduled to report its fiscal 2022 first quarter results after the closing bell Thursday.
Author:

Costco Earnings

Big box retailer Costco  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2022 first quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday, and investors and analysts are looking to see if the company can keep up its scorching growth trajectory. 

Unlike most companies, Costco has seen its profits increase sharply during the pandemic, as buying in bulk became more popular. 

Analysts are expecting first quarter earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion. A year ago, the company reported a profit of $2.29 per share on revenue of $43.2 billion.

Costco does not report subscription numbers in its earnings release, so if investors want to hear about the nitty gritty of the wholesalers business, the earnings call is the way to go. 

In September, the company said that membership fee income for the fourth quarter was $1.234 billion, up $128 million from the same period a year ago. 

TheStreet Recommends

Costco's Dividend History

Investors will also be paying attention to the company's equity returns after the company in October declared a quarterly cash dividend of 79 cents per share, paid Nov. 12. 

So far this fiscal year, Costco has paid out $3.07 per share in dividends, a fraction of the $12.75 per share the company paid last year. That total included a special cash dividend of $10 per share that the company paid in December last year. 

The special dividend was the company's fourth in the last eight years. 

"Our strong balance sheet allows us to pay this dividend, while preserving financial and operational flexibility to continue to grow our business globally," CFO Richard Galanti said. 

Costco shares were down 2.3% to $529.60 per share at last check Wednesday afternoon. 

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
AAPLSFIXPFE

Stocks Edge Higher After Two-Day Rally, Wall Street Looks to Inflation Data

J.P. Morgan Lead
INVESTING
.SPX

Full Economic Recovery and Pandemic End Coming in 2022: J.P. Morgan

VanEck Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
BTSC

Bitcoin Volatility Provides a Wild Ride for Investors

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump

Roku Lead
INVESTING
ROKUAMZNGOOGL

Buy Roku Stock After Its New Deal With Alphabet’s YouTube?

Inflation Lead
MARKETS

10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Solid Demand As Inflation Data Looms, Growth Bets Accelerate

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING
BLKSTT.PRD

BlackRock Take $2 Trillion in Assets Out of State Street's Custodial Control

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Why Brazil's Nubank Could Be One of the Biggest IPOs This Year