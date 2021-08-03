Camping World Stock Slips After Mixed Earnings Report

Camping World's revenue jumped 28% to $2.06 billion in the second quarter but trailed analysts’ consensus estimate.

Camping World (CWH) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday, after the recreational vehicle retailer released a mixed second-quarter-earnings report.

Net income at the Lincolnshire, Ill., retailer of recreational vehicles and related products rose to $246.1 million, or $2.33 a share, from $163.2 million, or $1.54 a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for $2.11 in the latest quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $2.51 a share, against the FactSet call for $2.40.

Revenue jumped 28% to $2.06 billion in the quarter from $1.61 billion a year earlier amid strong demand from consumers hitting the road during the pandemic.

But the latest figure trailed analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

The stock recently traded at $39.25, down 2.4%. It has fallen 10% in the past six months.

Camping World reported a record trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $831 million.

As a result, the company raised its 2021 full-year guidance for adjusted Ebitda to a range of $840 million to $860 million from a range of $770 million to $810 million, Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis said in a statement.

In April, Camping World said it would begin accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for RV purchases through a partnership with BitPay.

The company planned to use the cryptocurrency-payment service to accept bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Camping World has "a responsibility to adapt to new preferences and elevate the customer experience, whether through the products and services we offer, or in the ways we interact and transact with the customer," Lemonis said.