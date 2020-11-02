TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Camping World Shares Drive Up After Earnings Beat Estimates

Camping World rose after the top U.S. retailer of recreational vehicles and related products posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue.
Author:
Publish date:

Camping World  (CWH) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the country’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products reported stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and revenue.

The company has benefited from strong demand for isolated travel and camping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Ill., company recently traded at $30.18, up 14%. They had surged 79% year to date through Friday.

In the third quarter, Camping World earned $154.8 million, or $1.44 a share, swinging from a net loss of $65.3 billion, or 82 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue moved up 21% to $1.68 billion from $1.39 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates for the quarter of $1.16 a share, or an adjusted $1.10, on revenue of $1.52 billion.

“Coming off of an extremely positive second quarter, demand remained strong,” Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis said in a statement.

“Our ability to focus on fundamentals including maximizing gross margins and maintaining expense controls was key" to the results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $217 million more than tripled from a year earlier. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 12.9% for the third quarter.

Camping World’s total leverage ratio under its senior secured credit facilities was 2.3 times at Sept. 30, and it expects a total leverage ratio of less than 2 times at Dec. 31.

Last month, J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman upgraded Camping World to overweight from neutral, saying it should continue to benefit as consumers look for a safer form of travel during the pandemic.

He raised his price target to $40 from $30. "With over 100 dealership locations, Camping World is by far the largest player in the fragmented market for new and used RV sales and supplies," Brinkman said. 

Tags
terms:
AutomotiveRetailSportsEarnings
Norwegian Cruise Line Finds Ways to Boost On-Board Spending
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise Suspends Trips Through December

Why Coupa Shares Should Continue to Outperform
INVESTING

Coupa to Buy Supply Chain Software Firm Llamasoft for $1.5B

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Trades 400 Points Higher on Eve of Election Day

AMC Networks Stock Slide
INVESTING

AMC Networks Shares Up as Revenue Beats Estimate

Nio Falls After Goldman Downgrades the Electric Vehicle Maker
INVESTING

NIO Jumps as October Electric Car Deliveries in China Double

Wingstop Restaurant Lead
INVESTING

Wingstop Reports 70% Rise in Third-Quarter Earnings

Chinese Mall Landlords Offer Rent-free Periods To Merchants As Footfall Decreases Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak
INVESTING

CBL, Shopping Mall Operator, Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Smashes Q1 Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2021 Outlook