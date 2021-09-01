September 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Calvin Klein Parent PVH Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Target Upgrades

PVH, the owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its outlook. Analysts raised their targets.
Author:

Shares of PVH Corp  (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report rose on Wednesday after the apparel company's better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue prompted price-target boosts by Wall Street's analysts.

The company also raised its full year guidance.

Shares of the New York company at last check rose 14% to $119.91.

Analysts at both JPMorgan and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent.

For the quarter ended Aug. 1 PVH posted earnings of $181.9 million, or $2.51 a share, compared with a loss of $51.4 million, or 72 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 46% to $2.31 billion from $1.58 billion.

Centene Stock Has a Healthy Outlook: Real Money's Paul Price

TheStreet Recommends

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of $1.21 a share, or an adjusted $1.20, on revenue of $2.14 billion.

The rise in revenue was driven by sales from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger in international markets, Chief Executive Stefan Larsson said in a statement.

"Our international performance was particularly strong, ... above 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Larsson added. 

"Based on our strong first half results, along with strong underlying trends, we are raising our full year outlook," 

For all of fiscal 2022, PVH estimates earnings at $8.80 a share as revenue increases 26% to 28%.

PVH's recovery "has been faster than expected across both global brands," Larsson said.

Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the stock to $125 a share from $109 a share, CNBC reported.

And analysts at Credit Suisse raised their price target on PVH to $145 from $130. Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo Lead
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Reportedly Remains in Regulators' Focus

job search
INVESTING

Did Federal Jobless Benefits Deter Job Seekers? Apparently Not.

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Ark Files for ETF That Resembles ESG Fund

Hong Kong Stocks End June With A Whimper On China Slowdown Concerns As Bubble-tea Chain Nayuki Slumps In Market Debut
INVESTING

Dow Falls on Jobs Report Miss, Nasdaq Hits Intraday High

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Plans Blood-Pressure Measure in Smartwatch

Antitrust Google Lead
INVESTING

Google Delays Return-to-Office Mandate Until Early January

NIO Lead
INVESTING

Nio Shares Fall After EV Maker Cuts Deliveries Estimate

Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Analysts Lift Price Targets; Stock Slips