Samsung Sued by Caltech Over Alleged Wi-Fi Patent Infringement

Caltech charges Samsung's various products infringe five of its data-transmission patents.

California Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, SSNLF alleging that the electronics and computer-peripherals giant infringed its Wi-fi patents.

Caltech said in a complaint filed on Friday in a Texas federal court that Samsung's Galaxy phones, tablets, and watches use Wi-Fi chips that infringe five of its data-transmission patents, Reuters reported.

The infringement extends to other Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung products as well, including televisions and refrigerators, the complaint says.

"By reason of Samsung’s infringement, Caltech has suffered substantial damages," the school said in the complaint.

"Caltech is entitled to recover the damages sustained as a result of Samsung’s wrongful acts in an amount subject to proof at trial."

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, a federal jury in Los Angeles ordered Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report to pay $1.1 billion in damages for infringing Caltech's Wi-Fi patents.

Apple was ordered to pay $837.8 million while Broadcom was hit with a $270.2 million verdict, according to lawyers for Caltech.

Lawyers for the two companies denied infringing the patents and said the school wasn’t entitled to significant damages even if they were using the inventions.

Caltech said in Friday's lawsuit that it was seeking a reasonable royalty from Samsung "as in the case against Apple and Broadcom."

Caltech also sued Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report in West Texas for allegedly infringing four of the patents earlier this year. That case has been paused until the federal circuit rules on Apple and Broadcom's appeal.

The school's lawsuit against Microsoft said the company's Surface tablets and laptops and Xbox videogame systems infringe. Microsoft has denied the allegations and argued the patents are invalid.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Samsung Electronics would build a roughly $17 billion chipmaking plant in Taylor, Texas.

Samsung Electronics recently said that it was making three advanced chips tailored specifically for cars to address the global semiconductor shortage.