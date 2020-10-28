Callaway Golf Reaches Deal to Buy the Rest of Topgolf - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Callaway Golf Reaches Deal to Buy the Rest of Topgolf

Callaway Golf will buy the remainder of Topgolf in a deal that values the driving-range operator at about $2 billion.
Author:
Publish date:

Callaway Golf  (ELY) - Get Report reached an agreement to buy the shares of Topgolf Entertainment Group that it doesn't already own in a deal that values the driving-range operator at about $2 billion.

Callaway, the maker of Big Bertha drivers, already owns a roughly 14% stake in Topgolf. Callaway has a market value of about $2 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the companies were discussing a deal.

“This combination unites proven leaders with a shared passion for delivering exceptional golf experiences for all - from elite touring professionals to new and aspiring entrants to the game," said Chip Brewer, CEO and president of Callaway Golf, in a statement after markets closed Tuesday. “We’ve long seen the value in Topgolf and we are confident that together, we can create a larger, higher growth, technology-enabled global golf and entertainment leader." 

Dallas-based Topgolf operates about 60 entertainment centers in the U.S. and elsewhere that offer virtual golf-related games and lessons and host private parties.

The company, whose investors also include the Providence, R.I., private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners, had been mulling going public, the Journal reported.

Topgolf's outdoor driving ranges have been popular during the coronavirus pandemic as people look for ways to safely socialize outside their homes.

Callaway Golf said on its most recent earnings call in August that it expected the coronavirus pandemic to hurt its sales through next year.

But the company said demand for equipment and apparel has been recovering more quickly than expected partly because golf enables social distancing.

Callaway Golf shares closed Tuesday at $19.28, and fell in after-hours trading to $18.41, down 4.51%.

denied student loan refi sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What To Do if You’re Denied for a Student Loan Refinance

United Parcel Service Beats Street, Delivers Upbeat Outlook
INVESTING

United Parcel Service Delivers Big Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Plunge as Coronavirus Infection Surge Spooks Markets: Boeing and GE Earnings in Focus

Social Security Lead
Financial Advisor Center

Advisers Can Help With When to Claim Social Security

Weather Vane Bear Market Economy
OPINION

Contrarian Analysis of the Market’s Big Drop

Downgrades for Casinos, Home Improvement Retailers, Ford Motor
TAXES

Everything You Need to Know About Filing Taxes on Winnings

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Posts Surprise Q3 Profit, Sees Improving Industrial Cash Flows

Dow Futures Edge Higher, Global Stocks Slide As Trump Targets China's Huawei
MARKETS

Boeing, Microsoft, General Electric, Dodgers - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday