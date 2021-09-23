California Passes Law to Tighten Warehouse Rules at Amazon, Retailers

California Gov. Newsom signed a law designed to improve conditions at warehouses operated by Amazon and other retailers.

California Gov. Newsom signed a law that tightens work rules at warehouses and package-sorting centers, a bid to improve working conditions at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and other retailers.

"We cannot allow corporations to put profit over people, Newsom in a statement.

"The hardworking warehouse employees who have helped sustain us during these unprecedented times should not have to risk injury or face punishment as a result of exploitative quotas that violate basic health and safety."

The warehouse-worker-protections law, Assembly Bill 701, is aimed at staffers who work in logistics and move packages to speed up delivery for Seattle online retail giant Amazon and rivals.

The measure requires all companies using warehouse labor to disclose quotas and work-speed metrics to employees and government agencies.

It bars companies from using algorithms "that disrupt basic worker rights such as rest periods, bathroom breaks or compliance with health and safety laws," the governor's office statement said.

It prohibits penalizing workers who stop to use the bathroom and for other activities that affect health and safety, the Los Angeles Times reports. It also prohibits retaliation against workers who complain.

The productivity quotas have jeopardized worker health and safety, by requiring workers to take risky shortcuts or skip rest breaks.

Amazon documents show it had 153,000 workers in California as of late 2020, many of whom work in its 60 fulfillment and sorting centers and 50 delivery stations, the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier this week.

Shares of Amazon at last check were trading 0.9% near $3,409.

