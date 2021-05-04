Caesars Loss Widens but Trends Improve From Fourth Quarter

Caesars reported a wider first-quarter loss, but the gambling company said it was optimistic that operations improved from the fourth quarter.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report, the largest U.S. gambling company, reported a wider first-quarter net loss as revenue tripled, but the company said it was optimistic that operations improved from the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter loss widened to $423 million from $176 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The per-share loss narrowed to $2.03 from $2.25 as shares outstanding nearly tripled to 208 million from 78 million.

Revenue reached $1.7 billion from $473 million.

The figures were weaker than Wall Street analysts had expected. They reflect the gradual reopening of gambling facilities, along with the rest of the economy, as more consumers get vaccinated, travel more for leisure, and feel more comfortable in large enclosed facilities.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of $1.23 a share, or an adjusted loss of $1.71 a share, on revenue of $1.71 billion.

At last check Caesars Entertainment shares ticked up 0.2% to $95.70. They closed the regular Tuesday trading session down 1.4% at $95.53. The stock touched a 52-week high $106.20 on March 15.

"Our first-quarter results improved significantly versus the fourth quarter of 2020 as the pace of vaccinations across the country accelerated and consumers started to resume more normal behavior," Chief Executive Tom Reeg said in a statement.

The Reno, Nev., company expects improved operating trends to lead it to generate stronger free cash flow, Chief Financial Officer Bret Yunker said.

The CEO emphasized that the company had implemented "sustainable" operating efficiencies throughout the business.

In late April, Caesars closed the $4 billion acquisition of William Hill, a major U.K. gambling company.

Caesars said that the two companies together operate sports betting in 18 U.S. jurisdictions, 13 of which offer mobile sports betting. Caesars expects to operate in 20 U.S. jurisdictions by year's end.

Also earlier this month Caesars said it would put $400 million over three years into its three Atlantic City, N.J., casinos: Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City.

The first phase, a $170 million remake of guest rooms and suites at Caesars and Harrah's, will come available to customers this summer.

At mid-April, the National Football League named Caesars, DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and closely held FanDuel as official sports betting partners under multiyear agreements.

And early in April, Caesars stock was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Thomas Allen raised his target price on Caesars to $113 from $92. The analysts said investors should see a "fast strong recovery with especially positive booking trends" in the Las Vegas casino market.