Caesars Palace Gets Some Very Good News

The Vegas property, which just dropped its indoor mask requirement, may have a major attraction back on its schedule.

Superstar British singer Adele who cancelled her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace last month might turn the corner and actually show up to perform at Las Vegas' iconic theater The Colosseum this year.

The news comes just days after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Feb. 10 removed the state's mask mandate eliminating one major impediment for a return to normal for Las Vegas's casinos.

"I'm really comfortable in theaters, which is one of the reasons I'm so bloody excited about doing the Colosseum. And I nailed my arenas, I don't care what no one says," Adele said during a recent episode of BBC's "The Graham Norton Show."

Adele was scheduled to perform her “Weekends With Adele” show every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16 but had to put off 24 shows due, she explained, to covid infections in her crew, pieces of the show not being ready and some equipment delivery delays.

"Tickets had been selling on the secondary market for up to $30,000," Bloomberg reported citing media reports.

"I tried my hardest. I really thought I would be able to pull something else together, in time. And that was why it was so last minute, which, you know, I regret, obviously,” she said during the show which airs at 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday.

"..but it's Vegas it can't just be me on my F****** guitar. There has to be something else happening," she told the host.

But Adele has committed that the shows are "Absolutely, 100% happening" in 2022. The precise details regarding the new dates and tickets are yet to be released.

Thousands of People with Money at Caesars

American music and entertainment magazine Billboard estimated that Adele brought in $50 million in sales from presale for her upcoming Weekends With Adele.

That's a fraction compared to Canadian singer Celine Dion's money spinners at Caesars Palace.

Dion's long running two Las Vegas residencies --A New Day (2003-07) and Celine (2011-19)-- at Caesars Palace, combined to gross $681.3 million and sold 4,555,752 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore data as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Adele released a new single "Easy on Me" as part of her fourth album titled "30."

"The biggest star in music is by some measures the bestselling artist of this century," The Wall Street Journal reported in November 2021.

No surprise then that Adele is a huge draw and having her in residency helps fill the huge hotel and casinos, people eat, buy T-shirts, gamble.

Having Adele on board at Caesars Palace will bring in the added value of having thousands of people with money flood your property and Caesars is huge which makes it likely they eat and stay there.

Named Billboard's "Top Live Entertainment Venue Worldwide" since 2005, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, according to the luxury hotel and casino's website.

Adele was previously forced to cancel her final two tour performances at Wembley Stadium in July 2017 after damaging her vocal cords.

The singer had posted she was "devastated" and "heartbroken" and added that she had taken the decision based on medical advice, according to a BBC news report.