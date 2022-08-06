Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip

A long-in-the-works projects is set to open soon that could draw even more people to the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.

With so many megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and other major players, it's hard to come up with anything the Strip has not seen before. You can visit a faux beach at MGM's Mandalay Bay, swim under the Eiffel Tower at Caesars' Paris Las Vegas, or eat pretty much any global cuisine you can imagine at the food court at the new Resorts World.

Las Vegas has everything, usually multiples of everything, but that doesn't mean nothing new ever comes to the Las Vegas Strip. Even in a city full of excess with bars that serve alcohol-infused gummy bears, and others that offer anything you want turned into a slushie, there are still new ways Las Vegas can surprise you -- and Caesars has done that by bringing a different kind of celebrity chef to Caesars Palace.

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet

The Cronut Comes to the Las Vegas Strip

Very few pastries have ever become viral sensations. In fact, the list might consist solely of the Cronut, a combination between a croissant and a doughnut created by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

It seems like such a simple idea, but the baked treat led to people waiting in line for hours when it was first introduced at his namesake bakery in 2013.

Mic.com shared this report on the pastry treat when it was first introduced.

"In New York, a Cronut might just be more valuable than gold. And the sky-high demand has allowed Ansel to place some stringent restrictions on the sale of his coveted treat. Lines form outside the bakery on 189 Spring St as early as 2 hours prior to opening (8 a.m. from Mon-Sat and 9 a.m. on Sun). Plus, to ensure that the first customers don't buy out all the Cronuts, Ansel has placed a limit of two Cronuts per person. The treats sell for a pretty penny — $5 a piece. Still, they're selling like wildfire," the website shared.

Eventually, the fevered craze slowed down, but Ansel's reputation only grew. And now he's bringing his namesake bakery to Caesars Palace.

Famous Bakery Opening in Caesars Palace

When the deal was first signed last year, Ansel made it clear that he was very picky about where he brought his brand.

"We're quite conservative in where we choose to grow and open our shops, and at the end of the day, it's all about the team you build. There's so much talent in Las Vegas and we're excited to be amongst some of the best," he said,

And, while the new bakery will feature Cronuts, it will also have some new creations.

"As with all our shops, we'll be developing brand new items inspired by our new home and limited-edition exclusives just for Las Vegas, so expect some delicious surprises," he said,

The famed baker shared some of the menu for the eatery, which is set to open later this summer inside Caesars Palace.

Cronut : "Not to be mistaken as simply a croissant that's been fried, it is made with a laminated dough which has been likened to a croissant (but uses a proprietary recipe) and is first proofed, then fried in grape seed oil at a specific temperature. Once cooked, each Cronut® pastry is flavored in three ways: 1) rolled in sugar, 2) filled with cream, and 3) topped with glaze."

: "Not to be mistaken as simply a croissant that's been fried, it is made with a laminated dough which has been likened to a croissant (but uses a proprietary recipe) and is first proofed, then fried in grape seed oil at a specific temperature. Once cooked, each Cronut® pastry is flavored in three ways: 1) rolled in sugar, 2) filled with cream, and 3) topped with glaze." DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann): similar to a caramelized croissant, the DKA features tender, flaky layers inside and a caramelized crunchy crust outside.

similar to a caramelized croissant, the DKA features tender, flaky layers inside and a caramelized crunchy crust outside. Cookie Shot : a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass, filled to order with our homemade cold-infused Madagascan vanilla milk.

: a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass, filled to order with our homemade cold-infused Madagascan vanilla milk. Frozen S'mores: with a center of Madagascan vanilla bean ice cream covered in crispy chocolate feuilletine, the Frozen S'mores are then wrapped in honey marshmallow and torched to order, served on a smoked willow wood branch for that authentic campfire flavor.

These items are all favorites at Ansel's other locations. He does intend to offer some Las Vegas-only treats when it opens.